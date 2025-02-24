Why Is Multi-Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begging For $27?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Bernie Sanders, who is a multi millionaire from taking big pharma money and other ‘perks’ of being a high profile elected official, posted a video over the weekend begging people to fund him touring around the country to essentially complain about President Trump and Elon Musk.

Here he is asking people to give him money so he can stay in swanky hotels and blather to conference rooms full of leftists about “the oligarchs,” “authoritarianism,” and “the richest people in the world” running the government.

As if this guy has any clue what “working families,” struggle with.

C’mon man, every good Socialist needs at least three houses. — Robert Kliemann (@robert_kliemann) February 23, 2025

No working class people are sitting around crying about Trump eliminating fraud, sorting out the disaster at the border and making the government more efficient.

he needs all 3 of them to fight climate change and resist the oligarchy — Two Weeks LOL (@TwoWeeksLOL) February 23, 2025

It fits the socialist mould.

Socialists never spend their own money, they spend everyone else’s. — MikeLyonsofHere (@HereLyonsof) February 23, 2025

Why does he specifically want $27 from people?

Is that what a breakfast at the Marriott costs?

Because he won’t dig into his own pockets 😂 he wants the taxpayers to cart his bum around on our dime, not going to happen, Bernie’s got millions, he can finance his own whatever — Sisco (@KGibson10746) February 23, 2025

His usual flow of funds is drying up.

Aw, did his USAID account dry up? — Lesley (@Lesley20234) February 23, 2025

