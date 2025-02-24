print-icon
Why Is Multi-Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begging For $27?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Bernie Sanders, who is a multi millionaire from taking big pharma money and other ‘perks’ of being a high profile elected official, posted a video over the weekend begging people to fund him touring around the country to essentially complain about President Trump and Elon Musk.

Here he is asking people to give him money so he can stay in swanky hotels and blather to conference rooms full of leftists about “the oligarchs,” “authoritarianism,” and “the richest people in the world” running the government.

As if this guy has any clue what “working families,” struggle with. 

No working class people are sitting around crying about Trump eliminating fraud, sorting out the disaster at the border and making the government more efficient.

It fits the socialist mould.

Why does he specifically want $27 from people? 

Is that what a breakfast at the Marriott costs?

His usual flow of funds is drying up.

*  *  *

