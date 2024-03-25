Why Is The National Guard Being Deployed During The Great American Eclipse On April 8th?

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

The National Guard is only supposed to be deployed in emergency situations. But these days the National Guard is being used for all sorts of things. For example, hundreds of National Guard soldiers are being used to check the bags of those riding the subway system in New York City. That sets a very alarming precedent, and I don’t understand why more people aren’t upset about this. And now we have learned that National Guard troops will be deployed during the Great American Eclipse on April 8th. What in the world do they expect to happen during this eclipse?

Without a doubt, it will certainly be a historic event.

As I have discussed previously, it is being projected that it will be the most viewed astronomical event in the entire history of our country.

And virtually everyone in North America will be able to view at least a partial eclipse…

Almost everyone on the continent will see at least a bit of the eclipse. The further away you are from the path, the less of the eclipse you’ll see. Even in places like Seattle and Portland, Oregon, which are far from the path, about one-third of the sun will be hidden.

On April 8th, millions of Americans will be traveling to locations where they will be in the path of the total solar eclipse. Oklahoma is being touted as one of the best states for that, and it is being reported that the Oklahoma National Guard “will provide first responders as well as units with hazmat response capabilities”…

Oklahoma’s National Guard is set to be deployed for the upcoming total solar eclipse, when as many as 100,000 people are expected to visit one county. In a statement on Tuesday, the guard said it would assist emergency management to cope with “an unprecedented number of tourists” on April 8 in McCurtain County, in the southeast of the state. The guard will provide first responders as well as units with hazmat response capabilities in case of an incident like an industrial fire.

I can understand that they feel the need to be prepared.

But bringing in the National Guard is overkill, don’t you think?

Residents of Oklahoma are being urged to “stock up on gas and groceries” prior to the eclipse, and they are also being instructed to have “multiple forms of communication besides cellular”…

To prepare for the eclipse, the state laid out some tips to plan ahead. Oklahomans should schedule errands and appointments a few days in advance before the eclipse as well as stock up on gas and groceries. The state also recommends having multiple forms of communication besides cellular, being careful on the road and staying updated on weather conditions.

Seriously?

They want people to do all this for an eclipse that is only going to last for a few minutes?

Actually, Oklahoma is not the only state that is issuing such warnings. According to a Newsweek article entitled “Map Shows Warnings for People to Stock Up on Food Ahead of Solar Eclipse”, at least four states have now warned their citizens to stock up on food…

At least four states within the path of totality have urged residents to stock up on groceries before the eclipse. Some officials have already issued disaster declarations ahead of the event, and some schools have decided to close, citing student safety. Texas officials have issued a slew of warnings, including that people living within the path of totality should stock up on groceries and gas and run any errands—such as filling prescriptions—in the days before the eclipse. One official also urged pet owners to stock up on supplies for their animals.

I realize that the areas that are in the direct path of the total eclipse are anticipating large numbers of visitors, but it feels like authorities are really going overboard.

Just look at what officials in Hays County, Texas are telling their residents to do…

Parking issues – lack of parking, fees for parking, having to park and walk to your destination (Please park only in designated areas and not on private property or in areas that cause safety issues)

Traffic delays and road closures

Longer wait times for restaurants (consider cooking at “home” instead or bring a small cooler with ready-to-eat food)

More congestion (pedestrian and vehicles)

Delayed emergency/911 response

Cell service interruptions/lack of service

Higher than normal stress levels and/or heated tempers

Credit card machines not working (bring cash)

Why would credit card machines not work?

And why would phone service be interrupted?

I don’t understand.

In Arkansas, they actually held a “live training exercise” that simulated emergencies that might happen during the eclipse…

With less than a month remaining before the Great American Solar Eclipse, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) took a significant step by conducting a live training exercise. This exercise was designed to test ADEM’s response to issues that may arise as visitors flock to Arkansas to witness the event. ADEM responders and other state agencies looked at possible scenarios, such as severe weather, traffic, medical emergencies, and communication challenges. Taking part in the exercise were county emergency managers and representatives of the National Weather Service, Arkansas National Guard, Corps of Engineers, Arkansas Hospital Association, Arkansas Wireless Information Network, and Arkansas Departments of Health, Transportation, Energy and Environment and Human Services.

Personally, I am not expecting a major disaster or emergency on the day of the eclipse.

But you never know, I could be wrong.

And it is certainly inevitable that there will be a lot more “surprises” as this year rolls along.

In fact, during his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, former U.S. Representative Ron Paul specifically warned about the potential for a black swan event…

Ron Paul, recognized for his consistent principles and foresight into economic and foreign policy, used the platform to express his concerns about unexpected, significant events that could catch the world by surprise. “I think we’re reaching this point where some sudden thing is going to happen. I believe in that theory of the black swan. Yes, it’s going to pop up, and it’s not going to be controllable,” Paul said.

I don’t think that there will be a black swan event on April 8th.

But this eclipse will be a very big deal.

The giant “X” over America that the Great American Eclipse of 2017 started will be completed by the Great American Eclipse of 2024.

And as the Great American Eclipse of 2024 moves across our nation, the sun, the moon and the other seven planets in our solar system will all be lined up in the sky.

Our entire solar system is literally screaming that this day is important, and you would think that more people would be talking about the giant “X” that is about to be completed directly over the New Madrid fault zone.

Sadly, most of the population will quickly forget about this eclipse once it has passed, and that is extremely unfortunate.

