Why Processed Foods May Be Secretly Raising Your Blood Pressure

Authored by George Citroner via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Common phosphate additives that keep your packaged foods fresh and flavorful may be driving up your blood pressure, a recent study has found.

Daisy Daisy/Shutterstock

The study, conducted in laboratory rats over 12 weeks, revealed that inorganic phosphates may contribute to hypertension by stimulating the release of a chemical called fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23).

How Food Preservatives Raise Blood Pressure

Researchers discovered that high-phosphate diets cause a specific protein called FGF23 to accumulate in the blood and then cross into critical brain regions that control blood pressure, including the brain stem.

The findings suggest this effect occurs because high levels of phosphate cause the body to release FGF23, which crosses into the brain and stimulates certain receptors that raise sympathetic nerve activity, ultimately causing hypertension.

Further experiments indicate this involves activation of a protein called calcineurin, which is known to influence nerve activity and heart function.

Natural versus Inorganic Phosphates

Not all phosphates are created equal, the research suggests. The findings relate mainly to inorganic phosphate, said Dr. Wanpen Vongpatanasin, one of the study authors and a hypertension expert at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

While vegetables naturally contain high amounts of phosphate, it exists in an organic form that the body absorbs poorly—only 40 percent to 60 percent is absorbed in the intestines.

By contrast, inorganic phosphates added during food processing have an absorption rate exceeding 90 percent, making them far more likely to reach problematic levels in the bloodstream.

Phosphate additives, commonly used as preservatives and flavor enhancers in processed foods and cola drinks, are highly absorbable, she noted.

“Vegetables also contain high amounts of phosphate, but it is in the form of organic phosphate, which is not easily absorbed in the gut. Therefore, they do not have the same side effect profile,” Vongpatanasin said.

Excess Phosphate Linked to Other Health Issues

The phosphate problem extends beyond cardiovascular concerns, according to registered dietitian nutritionist Holly Huhlein, who was not involved in the study.

“This is one of the reasons why overconsumption of highly processed foods, such as bakery products, processed dairy products, and highly processed snacks, is not recommended,” said Huhlein.

She noted that while phosphates in highly processed foods help preserve them and blend ingredients together, consuming too much phosphate has the potential to cause weak bone structure, damage to the kidneys, and increased risk for heart issues due to the imbalance of the ratio of calcium to phosphorus in the body.

“We tend to store phosphate alongside calcium in the body in our bones, and our bodies naturally do a great job of managing our phosphate levels through balancing hormones and other minerals,” she said.

High levels of phosphate can cause the body to pull calcium out from bones.

However, Huhlein said that phosphates are also an essential mineral in the body and important for many bodily functions, including the creation of DNA, cellular structure, bone mineralization, and utilizing energy in the body.

Who Should Be Most Concerned

For the general healthy population, Huhlein said, phosphate is not a concern when eating a well-balanced diet consisting of lean protein sources (animal and plant proteins), whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Rather, she added, concern can come from a diet higher in highly processed foods that, besides tending to have more additives like phosphates, also contain higher amounts of saturated fats and added sugars that people are encouraged to limit.

“For this reason,” Huhlein said, “if you are focusing on consuming a majority of nutrients from whole food sources while occasionally consuming shelf-stable or highly processed foods, phosphate consumption is not of concern.”

However, certain populations that have special dietary needs, such as those with kidney issues or osteoporosis, should be more cautious, she added. “Osteoporosis is caused by our bones breaking down faster than they can be rebuilt, and maintaining a proper calcium-to-phosphate ratio can play a role in keeping the condition from escalating,” Huhlein said. “As for our kidneys, they are one of the ways we monitor and manage phosphate levels by excreting them through urine.”

Vongpatanasin cautioned that because the research was conducted in animals, it remains unconfirmed whether the same effects would occur in humans.

According to Vongpatanasin, the findings also suggest that the brain’s FGF receptor 4 pathway could be a promising target for new treatments for high blood pressure linked to diet.