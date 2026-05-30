Why The SAVE Act Matters

Authored by Stu Cvrk via American Greatness,

American self-governance rests on one indispensable foundation: that elections reflect the will of eligible citizens, counted accurately, administered transparently. Republicans and election integrity advocates argue that this foundation has been progressively undermined - not necessarily by a single grand conspiracy, but by a systemic pattern of loosened safeguards, dirty voter rolls, exploitable mail-ballot systems, and aggressive Democrat opposition to the audits and reforms that would resolve public doubt once and for all.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act - which polls at roughly 80 percent public support - would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. To its advocates, it is the minimum logical response to documented vulnerabilities in the registration and voting system. To its opponents, it is voter suppression. The fight over that characterization is itself a revealing indicator of where the parties stand on the fundamental question: do you want to know, or don't you? And why!

Let's examine the subject in some detail.

Note: the below analysis was written from a Republican/election-integrity-advocate perspective. Where allegations are unconfirmed or contested, they are labeled as such.

Part I: Confirmed And Documented Problems

1. Dirty Voter Rolls - A National Scandal

The evidence that American voter rolls are riddled with ineligible registrations is not in dispute. The only dispute is over whether they should be fixed.

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division, under Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon, reviewed voter rolls from just 16 voluntarily cooperating Republican-leaning states and found tens of thousands of apparent noncitizens and hundreds of thousands of dead people still registered to vote. The administration subsequently sued 29 states - including blue-state heavyweights California and New York, and swing states Arizona and Georgia - to compel production of voter roll data under the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act.

In California, a review of voter rolls found registrations tied to P.O. boxes and individuals listed as 125 years old. In Colorado, a lawsuit forced the purge of 372,000 ineligible registrations. In Michigan, dead voters have been documented - some of whom show records of in-person voting after their deaths. In Oregon, similar anomalies have been reported. Judicial Watch has documented tens of thousands of names removed from rolls in multiple states, often only after litigation - raising the obvious question of why states resisted cleanup in the first place.

The consistent pattern: Republicans seek cleanup to remove any possibility that unauthorized people are voting in elections through fraud associated with ballot harvesting. Democrats sue to prevent it for the purposes of preventing disenfranchising eligible voters (with the unspoken reason to enable Democrat ballot harvesting).

2. Noncitizen Voting - Prosecuted Cases

Noncitizen voting is not a hypothetical. It is documented, prosecuted, and ongoing.

In Philadelphia, ICE and the FBI arrested Mahady Sacko, an illegal alien from Mauritania, for voting in seven federal elections dating to 2008 - despite a 2002 removal order. In Coldwater, Kansas, Mayor Joe Ceballos - a legal permanent resident from Mexico - resigned and faced charges after voting in multiple elections. These are not isolated cases; they are confirmed examples of a vulnerability that Republicans argue the SAVE Act would directly address.

3. Mail Ballot Fraud - A Proven Mechanism

Democrats and their media allies spent years insisting mail ballot fraud is vanishingly rare. The prosecution record tells a different story - of widespread, real, and exploitable vulnerabilities (over 1400 cases in this database).

In Pennsylvania, a grand jury indicted three Democrats - Mohammed Nurul Hasan, Mohammed Munsur Ali, and Mohammed Rafikul Islam - for attempting to steal the 2021 mayoral election in Millbourne. Using Pennsylvania's online voter registration portal (PAOVR), they changed the registered addresses of nearly three dozen non-residents to Millbourne addresses, requested mail ballots on their behalf, filled them out, and submitted them. The system's vulnerability: anyone with basic personal information about a voter could modify that voter's registration and divert their ballot to any address in the world. The candidate lost anyway - but the mechanism worked. The "safeguards" the AP assured voters existed did not stop it.

In Minnesota, a duo pleaded guilty to flooding an election with fraudulent ballots. In Connecticut, a state employee was arrested for switching Republican voters' registrations to Democrat without their knowledge. Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization was forced to pay the largest campaign finance violation fine in Georgia history.

4. ActBlue - Active Congressional Investigation With Significant Red Flags

This is not an allegation. This is an active, documented federal investigation backed by congressional subpoenas.

The House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration Committees released a joint interim report in April 2026 finding that five current and former ActBlue employees - including its general counsel (fired), legal department personnel, and VP of customer service - collectively invoked the Fifth Amendment 146 times during depositions. Not once or twice. 146 times. Not a single substantive question was answered.

The report also found that ActBlue made its fraud-prevention rules more lenient twice during the 2024 election cycle, and that internal training materials directed fraud-prevention staff to "look for reasons to accept contributions" rather than scrutinize them. The entire legal and compliance team - every member - had resigned, been fired, or gone on extended leave by March 2025, in the months immediately following the election.

The New York Times - not a right-wing outlet - reported on the foreign donation concerns. Former Biden White House Counsel Dana Remus, working at ActBlue's law firm Covington, reportedly warned that ActBlue's CEO may have misrepresented facts to Congress. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan summarized the irony: Democrats spent a decade accusing Trump of foreign campaign collusion. The evidence of foreign money flowing into Democrat fundraising infrastructure is now the subject of formal congressional investigation.

5. Fulton County, Georgia - Missing Evidence, FBI Raids, And Unanswered Questions

Fulton County has become the symbolic epicenter of 2020 election integrity concerns, and for documented reasons.

In January 2026, the Georgia State Election Board revealed that investigators could not locate a single "zero tape" from Fulton County's 148 early voting machines from the 2020 general election. Zero tapes are the legal documents that certify each ballot tabulator began counting at zero - preventing pre-loaded votes or test data from being counted as real votes. Their absence does not prove fraud. But their absence also cannot be explained away. A December 2025 admission by Fulton County's attorney confirmed that more than 100 tabulator closing tapes - representing roughly 315,000 votes - were never signed by poll workers as required by law.

The week after the State Election Board meeting, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Fulton County election office, specifically seeking the zero tapes. The search warrant itself represents a federal judicial determination that probable cause existed to search. Fulton County has not produced a satisfactory accounting of what happened to these documents.

6. Democrat Opposition To Election Audits

A pattern election integrity advocates find telling: Democrats have consistently used legal action to delay, defund, or block full forensic audits of the 2020 election. A "full forensic audit" - as distinguished from the limited hand recounts most states conducted - would involve independent examination of ballot chain of custody, machine logs, cast vote records, envelope signatures, and precinct-level data.

No jurisdiction in the United States has completed a full forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election. In every jurisdiction where serious audit efforts have been launched, Democrat attorneys general or allied groups have filed litigation to impede them. Critics ask: if you're confident in the result, why fight the audit?

Democrat AGs have also collectively challenged Trump's executive order requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration, filing suit to block it. This resistance - to verification measures that most democracies consider standard - strikes election integrity advocates as its own form of evidence.

Part II: Serious But Unconfirmed Allegations

The following allegations have been raised by researchers, analysts, or investigators and are reported here as claims that merit investigation. They have not been confirmed by courts, federal law enforcement, or independent forensic auditors (yet). So-called election integrity reporters in the legacy have not bothered to investigate these troubling issues. They are presented because they are being actively investigated or because the underlying data patterns have not received adequate official explanation. Note: there are many other credible allegations besides the below that need to be investigated.

1. Statistical Anomalies In The 2020 Vote - Unexplained, Not Disproven

A team of scientists and engineers at election-integrity.info has published analyses of 2020 vote time-series data claiming to identify statistically improbable vote spikes - large batches of ballots reported in short windows heavily favoring Biden - that they argue cannot be explained by normal counting patterns. They also claim to have found instances of "negative votes" appearing in time-series data, which should be mathematically impossible.

Status: These analyses have not been independently replicated or accepted by mainstream statisticians. Election officials attribute large vote spikes to the batch-reporting of mail ballots. The "negative vote" claims may reflect data-entry artifacts or reporting methodology. However, no official body has conducted the granular time-series audit that would definitively address these claims. Unconfirmed - merits independent statistical review.

2. Wisconsin Voter File Algorithm

An analysis published in American Thinker in April 2025 claimed that a newly discovered algorithm embedded in Wisconsin's voter file constitutes evidence of criminal election fraud, allegedly manipulating registration data in a systematic pattern.

Status: This claim has not been verified by Wisconsin election officials or independent computer scientists with access to the underlying data. The Wisconsin Elections Commission disputes it. Unconfirmed - requires independent forensic examination of the voter file.

3. ActBlue "Smurfing" - Foreign Donors Using Straw Americans

Beyond the confirmed Fifth Amendment invocations and congressional investigation, some analysts allege a specific mechanism: foreign money flowing into ActBlue via thousands of small donations made under the names of unwitting or fictitious American donors - a practice known as "smurfing." Data published at electionwatch.info purports to show state-by-state patterns of anomalous small-dollar donations. One Arizona state senator filed a whistleblower complaint making specific allegations along these lines.

Status: The congressional investigation is active, and this specific mechanism is under subpoena. The pattern data is suggestive but has not been verified through forensic banking analysis. Partially confirmed as an investigation target - specific smurfing allegations unconfirmed pending investigation.

4. Chinese Source Code In Voting Machines

Allegations have circulated - amplified by Rasmussen polling commentary - that Chinese-origin source code was found embedded in digital voting machines used in U.S. elections.

Status: No federal agency has publicly confirmed this finding. The claim appears to originate from researchers without access to machine firmware through official channels. The DHS's Albert intrusion detection system was reportedly subject to failures during the 2020 cycle, which raises cybersecurity questions, but this does not confirm Chinese code insertion. Unconfirmed. Serious enough to warrant official investigation with full transparency.

5. CCP Influence Operations In The 2020 Election

Reporting from Just the News and others has alleged that intelligence analysts suppressed findings about Chinese Communist Party interference in the 2020 election - favoring Biden - and that the NSA intercepted communications involving foreign government discussions about routing money to U.S. campaigns.

Status: That China preferred Biden over Trump in 2020 is assessed by the intelligence community. The specific allegations about suppressed intelligence and money routing have not been confirmed through declassified documents or prosecutions. Former CBS reporter Catherine Herridge has amplified related reporting. Partially confirmed as an assessment (China preference); specific money-routing and suppression allegations unconfirmed.

6. USAID Laundering Into The 2024 Biden Campaign

Allegations have been published claiming USAID funds - U.S. taxpayer money routed through NGOs - were used to support the 2024 Biden-Harris campaign operation, effectively constituting illegal government funding of a political campaign through a laundering mechanism.

Status: As a result of DOGE discoveries, USAID was dramatically restructured under the Trump administration, in part over concerns about politicized spending. Specific documentation of funds flowing to the Biden campaign has not been verified through official audit or prosecution. Unconfirmed - active area of government review.

7. Pakistan And Foreign National Voting

Reports from Gateway Pundit and allied outlets have alleged that Pakistani nationals who have never set foot in the United States have nonetheless appeared on American voter rolls and may have cast ballots.

Status: The mechanism by which this could occur at scale is not established. Individual instances of foreign national registration are documented (see Part I), but systematic Pakistani voting is unconfirmed. Unconfirmed.

8. The Directional Pattern: All Fraud Benefits Democrats

One of the most rhetorically powerful arguments made by election integrity advocates is that virtually every confirmed or alleged instance of election fraud benefits Democrats, not Republicans. If fraud were random, one would expect roughly equal distribution. The pattern, they argue, is not random.

Status: This argument is worth taking seriously as a statistical observation. Confirmed fraud cases (Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Connecticut, etc.) trend Democrat - which helps explain Democrat resistance to the SAVE Act. Democrats support illegal aliens voting in US elections, support and incentivize ballot harvesting, and employ lawfare to fight virtually all Republican-sponsored election integrity laws, cleaning up voter rolls, and conducting full forensic audits of election results. All of this increases the probability of election fraud. When it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck.

Concluding Thoughts

Whether one accepts all, some, or none of the unconfirmed allegations above, the documented problems alone - dirty voter rolls, noncitizen registrations, exploitable mail ballot systems, resistance to audits, foreign money concerns - provide ample justification for the SAVE Act's core requirement: prove you are a citizen before registering to vote in a federal election. The SAVE Act is a logical response.

The American people apparently understand the issue quite well. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59 percent of U.S. voters believe it's likely that there will be widespread cheating that will affect the outcome of this fall's congressional elections. And more than 80 percent across all political parties and racial groups support the SAVE Act.

Opponents (elected Democrats and their activist base) argue this will disenfranchise legitimate voters who lack documentation. Proponents respond that the same logic would argue against requiring ID to board a plane or open a bank account - that the burden of documented citizenship is minimal and the protection it provides is substantial. Every other major democracy requires some form of citizenship verification for electoral participation.

The ~80 percent public support for the SAVE Act reflects a simple intuition: in a self-governing republic, the franchise belongs to citizens. Verifying citizenship is not suppression. Resisting verification - when the voter rolls demonstrably contain ineligible registrations - is not protection of democracy. It is protection of a system that benefits those who prefer less scrutiny.

The American people deserve to know that their elections are clean. The SAVE Act is a start. Full forensic auditing capacity, completed without legal obstruction, would be the finish. Neither should be controversial in a country that claims to believe in democracy.

After all, don't the Democrats want to "save our democracy"?