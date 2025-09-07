Why Washington's Panic Over Kennedy Tells Us He's Close To The Truth

Authored by David Manney via PJMedia.com,

The Flak in the Sky

During World War II, bomber crews flying over Germany were experts in anti-aircraft ordnance. I've read accounts where pilots and crew were able to predict their location by the amount and variety of flak they were receiving.

Accounts such as these gave rise to popular idioms we use today. In this case, if flak lit up the sky, you knew you were over the target. Nobody wasted shells on empty skies; the closer you were to hitting a high-value target, the heavier the fire.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's secretary of health and human services, is facing such intense anti-aircraft flak that he could walk from New York City to Washington, D.C. without his feet touching the ground. Regardless of the party, senators from both parties shredded him; the media turned his strained voice into a punchline, and worst of all for anybody, his own family publicly demanded he resign, immediately, all in unison.

Whenever we see such coordinated verbal assaults, we know Kennedy is circling something explosive, something Washington elites are desperate to keep buried.

A Hearing That Was Never About Questions

The Senate Finance Committee meeting, on paper, was supposed to cover topics that were nothing more than an ordinary meeting.

The reality, however, was (paraphrasing Hillary Clinton) a mass suspension of belief. Kennedy was grilled by senators who definitely felt as though they might be having their career-defining moment in front of the camera.

Kennedy was grilled hard for firing CDC Director Susan Monarez, tearing down the vaccine advisory board, canceling $500 million in mRNA contracts, and restricting shots for children and pregnant women.

Questions dripped with contempt.

Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy, a doctor, accused Kennedy of denying people vaccines.

Democrats treated him like some outlaw scientist, living in his own castle, prone to lightning strikes, and being the center of suspicion by local police over grave robberies.

But listen closely: the ...wait; no need to listen closely because of all the shouting in voices full of unmitigated hatred. Just turn the volume down instead, and turn the captions on. Makes it easier.

Let's start that again.

But read the captions closely: The questions weren't really about medicine; they were about power. Secretary Kennedy has been working to dismantle a system that thrives on crisis, contracts, and revolving door profits. His punishment wasn't the result of his hard work, which put errors into the spotlight. Instead, he was punished for the simple act of touching the money tree.

That action alone explains the flak.

Flak From Both Parties

Have you ever seen Republicans and Democrats skate with such rhythm and emotion to make Torvill and Dean jealous? Usually, they can't clap on the same beat, not once!

But against Secretary Kennedy, they moved as though they were gun batteries coordinating a firing solution all at the same bomber plane.

Why?

Because both sides know what happens if his ideas take root.

For instance, what happens when Americans start asking why experimental contracts were rammed through under emergency orders, if people begin demanding receipts for what was promised, and compare them to what was delivered? If people realize that their public health department has transformed into a political cartel, the implications would be yuuge.

Washington can, and has, survived angry voters: One thing that's deadly for them is exposure.

Family Fire: The Dynasty’s Panic

Then, like something out of a Joan Collins novel, came the spectacle of family betrayal. Joe Kennedy III decided to call his uncle a danger to every American; Kerry Kennedy labeled him incompetent, and Caroline and Jack Schlossberg shouted their relevance with loud disavowals.

With a visual so frightening to those who give a damn, Camelot itself was melting down, while headlines screamed, "Kennedy Feud," as if Camelot itself were melting down.

Have you ever seen a family feud before? They basically follow the same formula: bickering amongst themselves, which leads to bloodletting. When, however, that bloodletting ends up broadcast like something out of Jersey Shore, you have to wonder if the family is protecting something, right?

For decades, the Kennedy name has been nothing short of a protected brand for liberal orthodoxy. It's a dynasty that absolutely cannot afford for one of its own to stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump while dismantling the sacred institutions of the bureaucracy surrounding public health.

If RFK Jr. is indeed over the target, as I think he may be, then the dynasty is ensuring the flak will be loud and strong enough to drown out whatever is exposed.

Media Guns on Full Auto

What follows is just a smattering of the flotsam out "there."

Bill Maher mocked him on HBO, calling his Senate appearance a train wreck.

The Daily Beast fired off the usual "nutjob" labels, like flares out of Tom Cruise's F-14 Tomcat helping him evade a 5th-generation fighter jet.

Over a thousand current and former HHS staff members signed a letter condemning him.

Mainstream reporters gleefully picked apart his halting speech, ignoring his neurological condition, which he's been battling for years.

We're seeing in real time the media's role changing from analysis to suppression.

The left isn't worried about a single hearing, but of what comes next if Kennedy survives the barrage; will he open the filing cabinets, then drag decades of contacts into the daylight? What happens if the American people learn just how badly the swamp is addicted to fear-driven profits?

The intense flak isn't just noise from a compliant media; it's a warning shot from an industry that's protected the orthodoxy surrounding public health for decades.

Speculation: What Are They Hiding?

It's a question that practically asks itself: What is Kennedy circling that terrifies the swamp so badly?

Could it be the financial ties between pharmaceutical firms and government health agencies, you know, the one with a revolving door, that push executives out to approve contracts one year and cash stock options the next? How about buried data within the CDC archives that show just how flimsy some of the COVID-era guidance really was? Is there evidence that "the science" was shaped not by discovery, but by the three "P's": Politics, Polls, and Paychecks?

Maybe, just maybe, it's all the above.

Perhaps the flak is intended to prevent him from releasing the payload: evidence that America was deceived during the pandemic, and that deception was fiscally profitable.

My Thoughts: What I haven't mentioned was just how confusing that period was; nobody knew nuthin', and we all were scared. Well, I can't say we ALL were frightened. I had moments of uncertainty until I learned more about COVID, and then I hoped I had a better understanding of what we were up against.

Unless it's something you can't afford to lose, you don't shoot every shell in the battery at the man unless he's flying directly overhead.

The Trump Variable

There's another reason for the fury: Kennedy isn't flying the bomber solo; he's displaying Trump's banner on the outside surface of the bomber. Instead of a drawing of a voluptuously beautiful woman named "Mabel," Kennedy has a MAGA banner.

Each attack on Kennedy doubles as one on President Trump; when we see a headline about a Kennedy train wreck, we know it's part of the goal of bruising Trump's cabinet.

Washington understands that if Kennedy succeeds in this mission, Trump scores a direct hit on one of the swamp's most protected fortresses.

That's why the incoming fire on Kennedy is so bloody intense.

Final Thoughts

At times, silent European skies were mistaken for safety by bomber crews. They knew if the guns were quiet, they were probably way off target.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn't rocketing through quiet skies; he's flying through a storm of tracers, explosions, and whatever else gets pulled out of the behind of those worried about something. Senators, media elites, and his own bloodline are trying to shoot the man down, to silence him.

Our lesson couldn't have had a clearer answer unless RFK Jr. is over the target.

What I want to know is this: Will RFK Jr. stay the course long enough to release what the swamp doesn't want us to see? I checked and found that I'm not wearing a tinfoil hat to keep the signal out of my head. If I'm right about this, then the American political swamp is just as deep and corrupt as any government anywhere in time.

As frightening as this concept is, I pray we have the correct people in place to find the spot in the swamp marked by an X and start digging. It may take years, but answer this: Is our country worth it? Did that bullet miss Trump's head because of divine planning that gave us the warriors needed to finally clean Washington up?

I guess we'll know by the amount of screaming whenever a member of the Trump administration opens a locked door.

