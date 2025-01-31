Why We Need DOGE: 5 Crazy Examples Of How The Government Has Been Wasting Your Tax Dollars

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

The U.S. government has been wasting money in some of the most bizarre ways imaginable. Some of the examples that I am about to share with you are likely to make you feel sick. Wasting colossal piles of our tax dollars would be bad enough if we were running a balanced budget, but that is certainly not the case. We have been adding trillions of dollars to the national debt each year, and our federal government is now more than 36 trillion dollars in debt.

So the truth is that we have had to borrow the money that we have been recklessly wasting.

The following are 5 crazy examples of how the government has been wasting your tax dollars…

#1 Joe Biden and his minions spent 15 million dollars to distribute “oral contraceptives and condoms” in Afghanistan…

The Biden administration sent $15 million of taxpayer money in distributing “oral contraceptives and condoms” into Afghanistan, according to a private congressional funding notice reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The award, earmarked by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) last July, transmitted the funds to Afghanistan. The money was part of a whopping $100 million package for the Middle Eastern country to support the “basic rights and freedoms” of women and girls who were living under Taliban rule.

#2 Even more money was about to be spent on condoms for the Palestinians. It is being reported that the Biden administration “almost sent $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza”…

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also announced on Tuesday that Biden’s administration almost sent $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza, which she called ‘a preposterous waste of taxpayer money!’ ‘There was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza!’ Leavitt shockingly claimed.

#3 The Biden administration spent $10,000 for an “ice skating drag show” that was focused on climate change…

The 2024 Festivus Waste Report found that the Biden-Harris administration spent over $1 trillion this year, including giving a $10,000 grant to “Beards on Ice” — an ice skating drag show on climate change put on by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a self-described “queer cabaret arts organization.”

#4 20 million of our tax dollars were spent on a Sesame Street spin-off in Iraq that was designed to promote “inclusion”…

Additionally, the Agency for International Development (USAID) spent $20 million on a Sesame Street spin-off show in Iraq, titled “Ahlan Simsim,” in an effort to promote “inclusion” and “mutual respect.”

#5 This final example is the most sickening. 1.5 million dollars was spent to study how various species respond to motion sickness. In one of the experiments, holes were actually drilled into the skulls of young kittens. This is evil on a level that I don’t even know how to describe…

About $1.5 million was spent experimenting how different species, such as young female kittens, respond to motion sickness. According to the report, researchers would strap kittens to a table, where they are spun around in several directions and have holes drilled into their skulls to keep them in place — “and it’s all being done with your money,” Paul writes in the report. “More than one and a half million dollars of it.”

Whoever conducted those experiments on young kittens should be immediately arrested and thrown in prison.

Unfortunately, this kind of “science” is happening in secret labs all over the country, and way too often our tax dollars are funding it.

Are you starting to understand why we desperately need DOGE?

I could give you hundreds of more examples of government waste, but I think that I have made my point.

Elon Musk is convinced that it will be possible to cut a trillion dollars out of the federal budget…

“I think we’ll try for $2 trillion. I think that’s like the best-case outcome,” Musk said during tech trade show CES on Wednesday in Las Vegas, the Post reported. “But I do think that you kind of have to have some overage. I think if we try for $2 trillion, we’ve got a good shot at getting $1 [trillion].”

And it looks like they are off to a great start.

The official DOGE account on Twitter has announced that the federal government is already saving approximately a billion dollars a day based on actions that have been implemented so far…

DOGE is saving the Federal Government approx. $1 billion/day, mostly from stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President’s Executive Orders. A good start, though this number needs to increase to > $3 billion/day.

Of course a billion dollars a day is just a drop in the bucket.

Much deeper cuts are needed, and representatives from DOGE have been interviewing staffers “from more than a dozen federal agencies”…

Aides for Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are starting to interview staffers with the federal government for the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to a new report. Representatives for DOGE have had conversations with staffers from more than a dozen federal agencies — including the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, as well as the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Unused office space is one area where enormous cuts could potentially be made.

It is being estimated that up to two-thirds of the office space that the government owns could potentially be sold…

The DOGE people in the Trump administration are considering shedding a big portion of the massive office space that the government owns or leases nationwide, managed by the General Services Administration (GSA), including selling two-thirds of the office space the government owns and terminating three-quarters of the leased office space, according to the WSJ.

Of course selling off so much office space would make our commercial real estate crisis even worse.

But that is a topic for a different article.

For now, we should all be thrilled that a serious effort is finally being made to reduce government waste.

It is inevitable that the left will take legal action against DOGE, but at this moment the Democrats are in a state of shock because the Trump administration is moving so rapidly on so many different fronts…

Democrats are hoping that Trump will make mistakes, and hope to capitalize on them when he does. But for now, they are scrambling to find enough lawyers, and lawsuits, to slow down the fastest start in presidential history.

We have never seen anything like this.

Many battles are ahead, and I don’t know how all of those battles will play out.

But at least something is finally being done to crack down on government waste, and that is a reason to smile.

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.