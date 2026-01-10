Widow Who Urged Wife To 'Drive' In Deadly ICE Incident Rakes In $1.5M In Donations

Becca Good, who urged her wife to defy orders from ICE agents and "drive" in dangerous proximity to one of them before he fatally shot her in the head, is now the beneficiary of a $1.5 million windfall, thanks to a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the complicit widow and three children.

In cellphone video released Friday -- video taken by Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who did the shooting -- Becca Good is seen escalating an already-tense situation, aggressively taunting agents who were attempting to get Renee Good to get out of her Honda Pilot. Renee Good was part of the left-wing group "Ice Watch," which mounts campaigns to thwart ICE agents engaged in enforcement operations.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis

With Renee Good parked perpendicular to the direction of traffic on a Minneapolis street, ICE agents approached her vehicle and ordered her to get out of the SUV. In the video released Friday, Becca Good is seen standing in the street, trash-talking the ICE agents. “You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead,” says Becca.

As Renee Good puts the SUV in reverse and briefly moves backward, Becca Good attempts to open the passenger door, only to find it locked. She then yells "Drive, baby, drive!" and her wife does just that. ICE officer Ross, positioned close to the front of the vehicle, is heard firing his weapon, killing Renee. Soon after the Honda pilot barrels into a parked car, another video captures Becca sobbing as she sits on an icy sidewalk. "I made her come down here. It's my fault," she confesses to a man chronicling the post-shooting phase in an 8-minute video shot from a porch. This excerpt captures that expression of guilt:

After witnessing her wife's death, Rebecca is heard screaming, blaming the cops for carrying live ammo: "Why did you have real bullets?!"



Then Rebecca blames herself.



"It's my fault. I made her come down here. It's my fault."



"It's my fault. I made her come down here. It's my fault."

One day later, Becca Good and three surviving children are beneficiaries of $1,505,533 raised in a GoFundMe campaign organized by Mattie Weiss and Becka Tilsen, who have been described by The Advocate as "family friends." Shortly after clearing $1.5 million at around noon on Friday, they closed the fundraiser. "Thank you for your generosity. We’ve closed this GoFundMe and will place the funds in a trust for the family," Weiss posted.

Weiss also posted a lengthy message from Becca Good thanking more than 38,000 donors and lauding her lost wife. Her sole reference to the circumstances of her wife's death was a brief one: "On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns." She also that they were raising a son, but also that Renee had a total of "three extraordinary children," and that the youngest -- a six-year-old -- "already lost his father."

Speaking of those children, some people are taking to social media to question the Goods' judgement in choosing to engage in extraordinarily risky behavior with ICE agents -- on behalf of strangers in the country illegally -- when they had youngsters depending on them:

This guy gets it 🚨



Y'all don't care about your kids like I do mine, I'm not putting my life on the line for no stranger.... my families depending on me, if ICE is coming, I'm staying out the way, if ICE is coming to take care of the Somali fraud.. Thank you



No truer words