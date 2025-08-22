Wild Brawl Breaks Out On Carnival Cruise 'Over Chicken Tenders'

It was anything but smooth sailing aboard the Carnival Sunshine when a massive brawl broke out between furious passengers around 2AM Monday - and the whole thing allegedly started over chicken tenders.

Disturbing footage captured by Bronx content creator Mike Terra shows about two dozen passengers trading blows, tumbling to the floor, and hurling shoes across the deck as shocked onlookers screamed for security.

“Where the fuck is security?!” one frantic bystander yells in the clip as chaos erupts around them.

In the footage, multiple Carnival security officers, appearing quite fatigued, can be seen desperately trying to separate the combatants - but one overwhelmed guard can even be seen backing away and calling for backup as the brawl spiraled out of control.

“Over chicken tenders is crazy!” said Terra, who posted the now-viral video to Instagram (which won't embed, sorry Mike):

He later clarified that while the viral rumor pegged the fight on a late-night food line dispute, the situation may have been “more” than just chicken tenders - though the exact spark remains unclear.

“We weren’t close enough to know why [the fight] really started, we just knew they were in line for food,” Terra told The Post.

Terra joked about the Carnival cruise line’s reputation, writing on Instagram; “I always hear Carnival is ghetto/ratchet … I been cruising for years but this my 1st time seeing some action on a ship I was on,” he wrote, adding: “YNs was tripping.”

What are YNs?

