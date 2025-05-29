Wilders Threatens Collapse Of Dutch Coalition If Asylum Freeze Is Not Implemented Within Weeks

By Thomas Brooke of Remix News,

Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders has issued a stark ultimatum to the country’s ruling coalition, threatening to withdraw support from the government within weeks if it does not impose a strict asylum freeze.

“Otherwise we will get out,” the Party for Freedom (PVV) leader declared at a press conference on Monday, during which he presented a hardline 10-point plan aimed at radically curbing migration and dismantling existing asylum policies.

Wilders’ proposals include closing the borders to all asylum seekers, deploying the military to enforce border controls, halting family reunification for recognized refugees, and deporting tens of thousands of Syrians with temporary protection status. He also called for the closure of asylum seekers’ centers, the fast repeal of the Dispersion Act, which distributes asylum seekers across municipalities, and the withdrawal of housing priority for status holders.

“Our patience has run out now,” said Wilders, claiming his party has been “very reasonable and very patient” over the past year while waiting for tougher migration policies. He invoked Article 72 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which allows member states to act unilaterally on matters of internal security, to justify a total border closure for asylum seekers.

“My limit, and the limit of a lot of Dutch people, has been reached,” he told journalists, as cited by TPO. “Holland must become Holland again. The PVV will wait no longer.”

One of the more radical proposals is the forced return of around 60,000 Syrians to what Wilders claims are now “safe” areas of Syria following the fall of deposed former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. “The EU and the U.S. recently lifted the sanctions on Syria. So, it’s time to go back!” he said.

The plan further demands the immediate deportation of asylum seekers and dual nationals convicted of violent or sexual crimes. For dual citizens, Wilders proposes stripping them of Dutch nationality and removing them from the country, even if this means unilaterally exiting the European Convention on Nationality.

He also criticized Dutch police leadership and local authorities for what he sees as a failure to maintain order during public unrest. Citing riots in Scheveningen and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Wilders demanded tougher police intervention and said mayors who stand in the way should be suspended. “If a mayor fails to let the police do their job, and when necessary use violence, they should pack their bags,” he said.

Wilders’ ultimatum puts further strain on the fragile four-party coalition government, led by independent Prime Minister Dick Schoof. Although the PVV achieved a historic victory in the 2023 parliamentary elections to become the largest party in the Netherlands, Wilders was blocked from becoming prime minister by New Social Contract (NSC) former leader Pieter Omtzigt and VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz.

“Omtzigt and Dilan did not allow me to become prime minister, so there was a Schoof I cabinet,” Wilders said. “But if that cabinet behaves like Rutte V, and does not change or does not change sufficiently, we are gone.”

The NSC, one of the coalition parties, downplayed Wilders’ threats and emphasized that the coalition agreement already contains robust migration measures awaiting implementation by parliament.

As reported by VRT, Opposition parties also dismissed Wilders’ plan, describing it as a “political show” and a “diversionary tactic.” The Dutch defense union VBM criticized the call to deploy the military at borders, stating this is the responsibility of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, which already lacks sufficient personnel to monitor all 840 border crossings.

Despite criticism, Wilders insists that the PVV is simply demanding that the government act on what voters mandated in the 2023 election. “The streetscape of our cities and neighborhoods has changed beyond recognition due to mass migration and Islamization,” he said. “We have too many foreigners, too much Islam, there is a lack of respect for our culture and our people.”