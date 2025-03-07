This Will Make Democrats Act Even More Unhinged...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A CBS News poll finds that the vast majority of Americans related to President Trump’s Congressional address and viewed it very favourably from multiple angles.

As we earlier highlighted, Democrats thoroughly embarrassed themselves during Trump’s address, screeching and holding up puerile slogans on paddles.

They sat with faces like a smacked arse refusing to applaud or force smiles even for a kid with brain cancer.

Even king leftist clown Stephen Colbert admitted they came across as pathetic.

Even king of leftist cringe Colbert says the Democrats are pathetic. pic.twitter.com/mkexXsd2X8 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 5, 2025

But it gets even worse for them.

Poll of Trump's 2025 joint address to Congress finds large majority of viewers approve. https://t.co/16SIv5dMEq — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2025

CBS News reports “This CBS News/YouGov survey interviewed a nationally representative sample of speech watchers immediately following the president’s address to Congress. Most speech viewers described the president as ‘presidential,’ ‘inspiring’ and more ‘unifying’ than ‘divisive.’ A big majority also called it ‘entertaining.'”

CBS News poll: Large majority of viewers approve of Donald Trump's speech (among speech watchers)



🟢 Approve: 76% (+53)

🔴 Disapprove: 23%https://t.co/qb27ivfUTD pic.twitter.com/TuXQxakFxI — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2025

While Democrats threw screeching hissy fits, the vast majority of Americans approved of Trump's messages during the Congressional address. Shows you how disconnected from America Dems are. pic.twitter.com/b1UNU8JhBd — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 5, 2025

The survey found the following…

– 77% support Trump’s plan to cut government waste and spending. – 77% back his immigration and border policies. – 76% approve of Trump’s speech. – 76% approve of removing congressmen who interrupted his speech. – 74% say his speech was presidential. – 73% support his stance on Russia and Ukraine. – 68% say it made them feel hopeful and proud. – 68% say he has a clear plan to tackle inflation. – 68% say he accurately described America’s crime crisis. – 63% say he focused on issues they care about.

Now can we please have one more poll…

Turns out that common sense is actually very popular… — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 5, 2025

Who are they?

I am confused about the Democrats. What do they stand for?



Not a child recovering from cancer.

Not our military.

Not a secure border.

Not safe streets.

Not manufacturing coming back to US.

Not the reduction of government waste.

Not for women.

Not reduction of taxes… — Patriot Tom (@The_Spectre6) March 5, 2025

This is who they are...

This is who they are. https://t.co/EdZfnSNBv5 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 5, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.