Will They Ever Learn? Democrats Are Losing Popularity For A Good Reason

Democrats have hit all time low approval ratings in a pair of polls on Sunday, coming after three months of incessant obstructions against the Trump Administration and attempts to insight civil unrest among leftist activists.

An NBC News poll found 27% of registered voters say they view the party favorably − the lowest favorability rating for Democrats in NBC polls going back to 1990. Only 7% of survey respondents said they said they have a "very positive" view of the party.

Another poll released by CNN similarly found 29% of voters view Democrats in a positive light, the lowest in CNN's polling since 1992. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 63% said they have a favorable view of the party.

In the wake of their embarrassing election beat down in 2024 when they lost the House, the Senate and the Oval Office, Democrats have been scrambling to find new leadership. They have not, however, tried to find a new identity, and this is likely a big reason why they continue to plummet in popularity with average Americans.

Playing the role of woke vigilantes fighting for DEI and transgender propaganda in public schools caused a large number of independents and moderates to run from the Democrats like the plague in 2024, but as usual they have chosen to double down instead of engaging in self reflection. The party's image as "champion of the marginalized" has spiraled out of control, with many Dem officials trying to justify every abhorrent behavior from widespread destruction of private property to stopping the deportation of terrorists.

Democrats claim that the reason for their precipitous drop in approval is that they "just aren't fighting Donald Trump hard enough..."

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is spot on here: The American people want us to fight Donald Trump harder — because if we don’t, we’ll lose our Democracy. pic.twitter.com/zBhyeBet8z — Sarah Jane Winfoot 🇭🇹 (@SJWinfoot) March 17, 2025

In other words, they argue that they need to do more of the same while ignoring the fact that a majority of US voters chose Trump specifically to institute government audits, cut waste, secure the borders and deport illegal aliens. Democrats are attacking Trump for keeping his campaign promises.

This is another classic case of leftists claiming they love "democracy" while treating the American public as if they're stupid. Progressives think they know what's best for everyone and they will never concede that they might be wrong. This is the real reason why they're unpopular.

Meanwhile, the latest polls also show Donald Trump's approval soaring to all time highs in large part due to his border policies and government cuts. Though, the survey also shows Americans want the President to do more on the economy. To be fair to Trump, three months is not a lot of time to fix four years of record stagflation, and the fix (deflation) is sure to cause a lot of public uncertainty as well.

The 2024 election was not a tight and contested race; it wasn't even close. The people have spoken and they resoundingly rejected far-left ideology. Democrats have chosen a path of provocation, disruption and sabotage instead of making peace and accepting their losses with dignity. This kind of blind zealotry isn't going to win them any elections anytime soon, but it might just cause extreme division and violence. Perhaps that's all they want.