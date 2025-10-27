WIRED magazine is out with some hot propaganda brought to you by the Gates and Soros-funded folks at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a premier 'anti-disinfo' organization known in Congressional records as being a key player in the "Censorship Industrial Complex" (more on that later).

According to the report, AI chatbots are RIFE with Russian disinformation! - often citing "Russian state-attributed sources" when it comes to the war in Ukraine, and promote "false and misleading information."

Almost one-fifth of responses to questions about Russia’s war in Ukraine, across the four chatbots they tested, cited Russian state-attributed sources, the ISD research claims. -Wired

Hilariously, Wired writes "Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kremlin has moved to control and restrict the free flow of information inside Russia: banning independent media, increasing censorship, curtailing civil society groups, and building more state-controlled tech." Except they fail to note that Ukraine has also banned independent media, elections, almost all religion, and are hunting down their own young men of fighting age, tossing them in vans to go fight, and using sick tech from Palantir and Anduril. So the same shit, except WIRED didn't tell you that.

Across the ISD’s findings, around 18 percent of all prompts, languages, and LLMs returned results linked to state-funded Russian media, sites “linked to” Russia’s intelligence agencies, or disinformation networks, the research says. Questions about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine led to more citations of “state-attributed sources” than questions about Ukrainian refugees, for instance. -WIRED

Meanwhile, the report fails to cite a single example of 'false and misleading information' - the entire premise.

The ISD claims, without evidence whatsoever, that the chatbots displayed confirmation bias - and that "The more biased or malicious the query, the more frequently the chatbots would deliver Russian state-attributed information."

Of the four chatbots, which are all popular in Europe and collect data in real time, ChatGPT cited the most Russian sources and was most influenced by biased queries, the research claims. Grok often linked to social media accounts that promoted and amplified Kremlin narratives, whereas DeepSeek sometimes produced large volumes of Russian state-attributed content. The researchers say Google’s Gemini “​​frequently” displayed safety warnings next to the findings and had the overall best results out of the chatbots they tested. -WIRED

Cutting to the chase...

Keeping in mind that ISD - which was funded by the US State Department's Global Engagement Center (GEC) and played a pivotal role in deplatforming conservatives under the guise of 'misinformation' - you'll never guess what their angle is...

The findings raise serious questions about the ability of large language models (LLMs) to restrict sanctioned media in the EU, which is a growing concern as more people use AI chatbots as an alternative to search engines to find information in real time, the ISD claims. -Wired

In other words, we need to censor the LLMs or the Kremlin will win! (because you're too stupid to employ critical thought in case it is propaganda)

WIRED then links AI chatbots citing Russian media to reports of "a Russian disinformation network dubbed “Pravda”" which "has flooded the web and social media with millions of articles as part of an effort to “poison” LLMs and influence their outputs."

And guess who they cite for that? NewsGuard and the American Sunlight Project - the latter of which is run by fired government censor Nina Jankowicz (aka Scary Poppins).

In short, Wired is regurgitating scare-tactics from the All-Star Dream-Team of government funded 'disinfo' censors who were brought into the sunlight for cleansing by the Twitter Files. Great job guys!

ISD

According to Congressional testimony by Michael Shellenberger, the ISD "is demanding censorship of factual information using American taxpayer dollars," and "was awarded its funding after participating in an event sponsored by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the U.S. Embassy in Paris, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)."

As a "trusted flagger" for platforms like YouTube, ISD flags content for removal or demotion, contributing to mass-scale censorship under the guise of countering hate and extremism.

ISD collaborates with the Atlantic Council, another entity tied to government-funded disinformation monitoring, in events and tools that inform platform regulations leading to speech suppression.

Through partnerships with tech giants like Meta and Google, ISD's reports influence algorithmic changes that de-amplify or ban content deemed harmful, facilitating government-indirect censorship.

ISD's involvement in the "Censorship Industrial Complex" (CIC), as described in post-Twitter Files congressional hearings, positions it as a key NGO enabling governments to outsource censorship efforts.

Funding from foundations like Open Society Foundations and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supports ISD's work on disinformation, which critics argue biases toward censoring conservative or alternative narratives.

ISD's Strong Cities Network, backed by the UN and U.S. State Department, promotes local-level anti-extremism measures that include monitoring and restricting online speech.

And now, WIRED is asking you to buy what they're selling.

When reached for comment, Musk replied: "Legacy Media Lies."