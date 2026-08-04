Socialist Wisconsin Gov Candidate Won't Back Down After Calling To "Cancel Thanksgiving"

Far-left Wisconsin gubernatorial contender Francesca Hong appeared to double down on resurfaced comments demanding that Thanksgiving be abolished, declining to walk back the post when confronted about it on national television.

"Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621," Hong wrote on X in a post she later deleted, according to Fox News.

"If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed indigenous folx [sic] and women, so be it," she added.

On Monday, Hong appeared on CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," where the Democratic socialist was pressed about her controversial comments.

"Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be canceled?" Collins asked.

Rather than answer directly, Hong clumsily pivoted to her resume.

CNN: “Do you still believe Thanksgiving should be canceled?”



Francesca Hong: “I'm a chef, one of the first meals I made for the community was a Thanksgiving meal. But Thanksgiving is also an incredibly painful time for many people in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/R4PVClfGu2 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 4, 2026

"I'm a chef, and one of the first meals that I made that was for the community when I was 16 [years old] was a Thanksgiving meal," Hong said. "I always think my hospitality background in owning a restaurant for seven, eight years, that bringing folks around the table to share conversation and build community is always a good thing."

"But Thanksgiving is also a time that's incredibly painful for many people in our communities," Hong continued. "And so I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views, but views can evolve."

"And the position that I'm running for right now, and I think my background as a chef will actually help me become a better governor that's able to bring more people to the table," she added.

The refusal to back down comes as Hong sits atop the Democrat primary field. A Marquette University Law School Poll conducted July 22 to 27 surveyed 407 Democrat primary voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 6.6%.

Hong led the field with 38%, followed by Mandela Barnes, who has since dropped out of the race, at 16%, David Crowley at 7%, and Joel Brennan and Kelda Roys at 2% apiece, with 34% of voters still undecided. When undecided voters who lean toward a candidate are counted, Hong climbs to 46%, Barnes to 21% and Crowley to 11%.

Oh and she also hates white people.