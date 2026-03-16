Woke Celebrities Applaud Themselves At Oscars As Hollywood Burns

There is something rather uncomfortable about the Hunger Games aesthetics of Hollywood and the Oscars these days. The pomp is tinged and the glamour faded. The glitter and velvet curtains no longer hide the stinking rot that hides underneath. The fact that a bunch of washed-up and histrionic celebrities are still swimming in the fantasy that they matter is simultaneously alarming and hilarious.

Most of the world is celebrating the ongoing demise of Tinseltown, certainly after a long decade of endless woke propaganda. This includes blatant attempts to indoctrinate children with LGBT ideology. Bombarding the public with insufferable feminist prattle and "girl boss" delusions. Open discrimination against white people through DEI policies and race swaps of almost every significant white character in every franchise imaginable.

As a result, Hollywood is dying. According to recent numbers, Hollywood productions have imploded by 50% or more since 2023. Even covid was not able to destroy the movie industry the way wokeness did. In fact, it was the pandemic that allowed Hollywood to dismiss their dwindling numbers through 2023, but that scapegoat is now gone.

From 2019 to 2025, total box office receipts adjusted for inflation have plunged by 40% and audience numbers are cut in half. The bottom line? Get woke, go broke. No one wants to buy what the leftist film industry is selling. Yet, they continue onward as if they are still American royalty, ignoring their abject failures and spouting their political opinions as if they have influence.

Conan O'Brien hosted the 2026 Oscars event, perhaps with the expectation that his career and audience has not yet completely evaporated.

Conan was quick to poke at conservatives, making fun of the TPUSA alternative Super Bowl half time show.

Conan O'Brien insults TPUSA's All-American halftime show:



"Tonight could get political, and if that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It's at the Dave & Buster's down the street." pic.twitter.com/rfRUucEj6r — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 16, 2026

The real joke being that any alternative to the Oscars would likely draw a far larger audience. Keep in mind, this is the man who filmed an entire propaganda segment on Haiti because Trump called the island a "shithole". He argued that it is a "truly beautiful country", then shared vacation pictures on social media as he consumed flavored drinks in a walled off and fortified beach resort protected by armed security guards.

Conan did redeem himself briefly with a quick pedophile joke...

Conan O’Brien just called out everyone at the Oscars to their faces ☠️ pic.twitter.com/OEcSLz95AP — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

But the celebrities could not help themselves...

Jane Fonda fell apart and froze several times during an interview at the Oscars on Sunday.



She insisted on getting political, of course, and she struggled to find her words.



This is honestly quite sad to watch.



Broken minds go woke.pic.twitter.com/girUqaNFWJ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 16, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel says the United States is a “ridiculous country”



Who else would be more than happy if Jimmy Kimmel left the US?? 🖐️pic.twitter.com/uv3Zyi50xM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

Most of the celebrity commentary strayed far from the job of making movies as they struggled to say something profound about Donald Trump and world events. Most of the speeches came out sounding like regurgitated talking points from Bluesky.

Oscars gets slammed online for endless ‘virtue signaling’ from ‘woke’ Hollywood filmmakers.



“When we act complicit when a government m*rders people on the streets…when we don't say anything when oligarchs take over the media… we all face a moral choice.” pic.twitter.com/zOHj4RVAZJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 16, 2026

There was the predictable stage protests against the war in Iran, though, not one Oscar winner thought to condemn the tens of thousands of protesters reportedly killed by the Iranian government last month.

Javier Bardem says “no to war and free Palestine” at the #Oscars, earning a huge round of applause from everyone in the room.



(via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/7p3whJzhbm — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

The big winners for the night included Best Picture for "One Battle After Another", a film which glorified Antifa terrorism in the wake of numerous attacks by far-left activists. The movie was one of the biggest box office bombs of 2025, losing around $100 million.

Best Actor went to Michael B. Jordan of "Sinners", a vampire survival movie knock-off of the film "From Dusk Till Dawn". Such a movie would not normally be included in the Oscars except that it had a majority black cast and includes commentary about segregation. Meaning, it was going to win awards due to DEI default.

Not surprisingly, the vampires of Sinners are mostly white (designed to act as an allegory for the supposed ongoing white exploitation of minorities in America). The horror flick was the only movie of the nominees that made a real profit, bringing in around $100 million. Adjusted for inflation, its performance was still weak compared to the majority of big budget movies pre-2020.

Best Actress went to Jessie Buckley for the film "Hamnet", a feminist themed story focusing on the wife of William Shakespeare (no one cares).

The only truly good and original film on the list was "Weapons", an expertly constructed horror story about the mass disappearance of children in a small town. It received little attention beyond a best supporting actress win.

If you have the feeling lately that there is just nothing good coming from the entertainment industry anymore, you're not alone. The anorexic selections are a consequence of a corpsified media community obsessed more with spreading their political message than making money and staying relevant. The Oscars awards are a depressing reminder of this condition, which is why most people don't watch them anymore.