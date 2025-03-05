A new report indicates that 200 employees across Disney's ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks unit are set to be laid off as early as Wednesday, accounting for roughly 6% of the combined workforce. The move is part of a broader consolidation wave within far-left corporate media amid ratings implosion as Americans gravitate towards X and new media outlets in the Trump era.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the layoffs, which represent 6% of the combined units, will be announced at some point today. The report is based on people knowledgeable about the cuts.

Additional color by WSJ of the cuts:

The ABC news magazine shows "20/20" and "Nightline " are consolidating into one unit, resulting in job cuts , the people said. ABC is also eliminating the political and data-driven news site 538 , which had about 15 employees.

All three hours of "Good Morning America" branded shows will be consolidated under one person ; previously, the third hour had a separate production team.

At the Disney Entertainment Networks unit, which houses broadcast networks and cable channels such as Freeform and FX, there will be staffing reductions in program planning and scheduling.

WSJ noted, "The cuts are the latest of several staff reductions over the past few years at Disney, which like many entertainment companies is looking for ways to save on what used to be core businesses as it spends more on sports and entertainment content to compete in the streaming marketplace," adding, "Ratings and revenue are down at many cable channels as consumers ditch cable packages and advertisers flee for streaming services and digital platforms."

The imminent cuts at ABC (and entertainment unit) come a little more than one week after race-baiting propagandist Joy Reid was fired from MSNBC. Ratings at the far-left network—full of wild conspiracies—have collapsed since Trump secured the White House in last November's presidential election. Many hosts on the network suffer from a severe case of "TDS."

Also.

And.

Millions of Americans have turned off leftist corporate media, instead opening their X app for the news. They now listen to long-form podcasts with Joe Rogan and increasingly read altranterive media outlets. Many folks feel betrayed by the left's propaganda machine, which misled them on critical stories ranging from Hunter Biden's laptop to Covid's origins to the economy.

Now, the Overton Window has shifted from far-left to center-right (woke era over). With Trump signing an executive order banning government censorship, a new era of free thought has emerged—driven by new media pushing humanity forward.