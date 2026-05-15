Woke Judge Admits "Taking A Chance" On Violent Criminal... Who Then Went On Shooting Spree

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Massachusetts judge openly confessed in court that she knew she was rolling the dice by giving a light sentence to a career criminal with a 20-year rap sheet packed with violence, guns, and assault convictions.

She did it anyway. Now Tyler Brown is back in custody after opening fire with 50 to 60 rounds on a busy Cambridge roadway, critically injuring two innocent drivers.

The shocking audio, released this week, comes straight from Brown’s 2020 sentencing hearing after he fired 13 rounds at Boston police officers. Prosecutors had pushed for 10 to 12 years behind bars. The judge gave him just five. He walked out on parole in March 2025.

In the newly surfaced clip shared on X, the judge tells Brown directly:

“I do realize I’m kind of taking a chance on you — when people stand up, police, experienced police officers, experienced probation officers, and they tell me this guy is a danger to the community.”

She went on to acknowledge she could not predict the future but was still willing to release him, saying she hoped her “intuitions” would prove correct and that Brown would not “endanger other peoples’ lives as you have in the past.”

NEW audio from the judge who released Cambridge gunman Tyler Brown



🚨 This audio is INSANE. The judge says she has been advised by experienced officers how dangerous he is but she’s ignoring them



In 2020, Tyler Brown fired on police officers and only got 5 years. He has a 20… pic.twitter.com/sOlw4IghHP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 15, 2026

Brown’s record at the time already spanned two decades and included violence against both police and civilians, firearms offenses, drugs, assault with a dangerous weapon, a 2014 stabbing, and an armed robbery in Michigan. He was on probation when he shot at officers in 2020.

Yet the judge — identified as Janet Sanders — chose leniency over the unanimous warnings from law enforcement professionals on the front lines.

Earlier this week, Brown unleashed chaos on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, spraying vehicles stuck in traffic with heavy gunfire. A state trooper and an armed civilian returned fire, stopping the rampage and wounding Brown before he could kill anyone else.

This is the predictable outcome of a justice system that treats violent repeat offenders as candidates for redemption experiments while law-abiding citizens bear the consequences.

Blue-state judges keep betting against public safety, and Americans keep paying with their lives and security.

Many have responded to call for judges like this to be charged as accessories when they go lenient on violent career criminals.

The pattern is impossible to ignore. Soft-on-crime policies, activist judges, and revolving-door “justice” have turned too many American cities into danger zones.

This is not compassion. It is recklessness with other people’s lives. Real justice means keeping predators off the streets for the full measure of their sentences — no early releases, no “chances,” no crystal-ball prayers from the bench.

Strong leadership has always understood this basic truth: protect the law-abiding first. Until judges face real accountability for endangering the public they swore to serve, these tragedies will keep repeating. The audio makes it crystal clear — the warnings were there. The judge just chose to ignore them.

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