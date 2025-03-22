Woke Kennedy Center Worker Fired Over Naked Meltdown Video About Trump & Musk 

Tavish Forsyth, a woke leftist and former program director at the Kennedy Center’s Opera Institute, was fired after bizarrely stripping down in a 35-minute video posted on YouTube and X, during which he ranted against President Trump's takeover of the national cultural center on the eastern bank of the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

“Trump has taken over the Kennedy Center and that’s a place where I work,” Forsyth said in the video while clothed.

With a snap of his fingers, the troubled man went from clothed to naked in an utterly weird video.

“Does staying make me a collaborator or somehow complicit in a hostile government takeover that’s systematically targeting the livelihood and liberty of poor people, queer people, Black/brown people, people of color, immigrants, Muslims, victims in war-torn countries, ethnic cleansing, women?” Forsyth said, adding, “And gosh, when I put it that way it seems obvious. Fuck Donald Trump and the Kennedy Center.”

The crazed leftist also called Elon Musk a "Nazi."

Forsyth posted the video on Wednesday, and one day later—according to the New York Post, citing Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations at the Kennedy Center—the pronoun-wielding activist was fired.

“The video was extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Kennedy Center. Most concerning of all, his contracted position was specifically to work with minors ,” Daravi told NYPost.

Daravi said, “Who knows what kind of radical ideology they have been pushing on the youth. Not anymore. They’re fired.”

Public records and forensic data reveal that Forsyth is the founder of Bird City Improv, LLC, which is described on the company’s website as a "liberation-focused school, improv theatre, and consultancy that centers the experiences and wisdom of queer, BIPOC, and femme artists."

Bird City Improv offers "accessible workshops, community-focused classes, and personal coaching" on all things woke and has worked with these entities:

Maryland Economic Development Association

Agora Financial

T. Rowe Price

Johns Hopkins

And others...

Maryland State Arts Council's website has an entire section dedicated to the DEI warrior, promoting his services and explaining his audience types: "High School (9-12 grade), Creative Aging (Older Adults), LGBTQ+ community, Educators, Other Population/Community."

For DOGE, we suggest looking into the taxpayer-funded grants that have funded/ or are funding Forsyth's DEI activism...

As for Forsyth—well, melting down naked on camera is bizarre. There's a great mental hospital north of Baltimore called Sheppard Pratt.