Woke Media Struggles To Explain Why Gen Z Men Are Turning Against Feminism

The progressive left operates on the assumption that generational indoctrination is cumulative - That is to say, they think through time and indoctrination they will eventually lay claim to the minds of 100% of the population. Each new generation is supposed to be more "woke" than the last. However, this is not how society or individual psychology works.

Movements of "progress" crash in flames all the time, often because they turn out to be regressive rather than progressive. And once the smoke clears and the social experiment is dead, the public will usually go back to what worked best in the past.

Leftists thought they had the future in the bag with Gen Z. After all, this is the generation hit hardest with woke propaganda. No other generation has been so overwhelmed with LGBT brainwashing, anti-white racism and multiculturalism, socialist Utopian fantasy, moral relativism and anti-masculinity.

Young women have been convinced that abandoning femininity, rejecting their biological destiny and competing with men is "true freedom." Third-wave feminism teaches women that their ultimate goal in life is to achieve power by any means necessary. It's a dangerous delusion that relies on men to remain completely and utterly passive.

Gen Z men have been taught from an early age that they are inherently evil monsters that must be subdued and caged (figuratively or literally). They are warned that they will become "Incels"; dangerous landmines just waiting to explode unless they embrace feminism.

They are conditioned to see traditional manhood as a "social construct" that will ultimately end in a bullet riddled rain of toxic masculinity. They are told that the very root of their future happiness and sanity depends on leftist women accepting them as viable, docile and "safe".

In other words, leftist women have positioned themselves as the arbiters of society by declaring they they will be the people who decide what manhood should be. It's an interesting narrative. It is specifically designed to give progressives total power over the one thing that could destroy their socialist empire: Strong men who wake up one day and realize they are being treated unjustly and that the system does not work.

Female social circles tend to function on collectivist terms: The group determines membership through a series of struggle sessions and shame tests to ensure that new members submit to their control. Male groups determine membership by merit - Who is most useful, the hardest working, the most intelligent, the most able to move the group's success forward.

Woke ideology is a vehicle for building a society using effeminate group structures. Most men are held back within such a system and left to rot, never fulfilling their roles because they are seen as threats to the power dynamics of the collective.

According to recent surveys, Gen Z is abandoning this feminist paradigm at record pace. In 2019 in the US, just one third of Americans surveyed agreed that traditional gender roles were becoming more popular. In 2026, that number rose to 40%; among Gen Z the number spikes to 61%.

The woke media is struggling to understand what is happening and trying to figure out how they can shame Zoomer men into coming back to the progressive fold. As Esquire Magazine asks:

"What the hell is going on with Gen Z?"

Both Esquire Magazine and The New York Times have recently lamented new data showing an unusual spike in support for traditional male/female roles in society among Gen Z males. Perhaps the most interesting data point comes from a recent survey out of King’s College London which polled a total of 23,000 adults across 29 countries worldwide. It indicates that 57% of Zoomer men agree that women’s rights have gone too far - to the point that men are being discriminated against.

The media, of course, acts as if this view is absurd even though it is entirely accurate. For the past decade in the US (until Donald Trump's return to the White House) DEI initiatives in corporations, colleges and within many government institutions were deliberately designed to treat straight white men as second class citizens regardless of their qualifications.

They used to call it conspiracy theory, but numerous successful lawsuits have been filed against these institutions after years of rigging the system against men in favor of "equality of outcome" over equality of opportunity.

When it comes to relationships in the modern west, women have been given carte blanche through the "MeToo" Movement to act as destructive, promiscuous and unhinged as they please under the protection of the feminist zero accountability clause. If anything goes wrong they can simply blame men, and for a long time everyone was expected to automatically believe them.

Esquire engages in this same refusal to question women; blaming "podcasts" and the "male loneliness epidemic" for the rise in traditional views among Gen Z. They simply will not consider the possibility that this trend is caused by blowback from the trespasses of militant feminist ideology. Feminists can do no wrong. Esquire notes:

"The study doesn’t get into the why of respondents’ answers, but one guess is that this is the result of a generation raised on podcasts. Around every corner on the Internet, members of the so-called manosphere lurk, assuring young men that their failures and setbacks are not their fault. In fact, they are the persecuted ones; the world would be better off if women were subservient to guys. Progress, they seem to think, has gone too far..."

The "manosphere" did nothing more than point out the inconsistencies of the feminist movement and warn about the clear social decline that feminism has caused for men and women alike. Progress for the political left requires that men continue to sacrifice for the collective while never gaining any individual benefits in return.

The imbalance of society in scrambling to appease narcissistic women has radicalized an entire generation of men. Esquire notes:

"What’s most interesting is how divided Gen Z men and Gen Z women are on gender roles in relationships. Which makes a ton of sense, because if you haven’t heard, Gen Z women are facing a nightmare of a dating scene. In an opinion piece for The New York Times, Christine Emba claims that it’s not just app burnout or incels—at least, no more so than in my generation. Instead, there is a fundamental disconnect between what straight young men and women want from one another..."

Thirty-one percent of Gen Z men now agree that a wife should always obey her husband (compare this to 18% of Baby Boomers). 59% of Gen Z men say that men are expected to do too much to support equality. In every category, Gen Z greatly surpasses aging Baby Boomers on traditional values.

Big changes are coming in the form of a masculinity-driven cultural reckoning. Perhaps it's because feminism flew too close the sun and got burned. They got a taste of power and went insane, once again confirming the theory that women should never be in charge. No matriarchy in history has produced anything of historical or technological significance. Biology and natural law recoils at the idea of a female-centric society.

Feminists try to use scare tactics, like the theory of the "male loneliness epidemic", as a means to frighten men back into line. However, surveys also show that by 2030 nearly half of all women 25-44 are projected to become single and childless.

The truth is, feminists no longer hold the power of social rejection; it's men who make that determination, and they are walking away from the woke system. What feminists should be more concerned about is the female loneliness epidemic that is looming for them in the near future.