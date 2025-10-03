'Wokest Insurance Company' Exposed By Consumer Advocacy Group

A major insurance company, labeled the "wokest insurance company" by critics, appears to be at odds with President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI agenda, according to a conservative consumer advocacy group.

Consumers’ Research, in a letter to the Justice and Treasury Departments, accused Chubb Insurance of practices that may violate the Civil Rights Act and other federal anti-discrimination laws, according to Fox News.



Chubb's website is filled with woke language, declaring that “racial justice and equity is both an individual journey and collective duty” and emphasizing an “anti-racist” stance, claiming mere opposition to racism is “insufficient.” Based in Zurich with its U.S. headquarters in New York City, Chubb has implemented internal training programs to push employees to “combat racism,” a move many Americans view as divisive and disconnected from mainstream values.

Chubb’s website promotes its “Advancing Racial Justice” initiative, spotlighting support for Equal Justice USA (EJUSA), a group tied to controversial figures like convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal, Fox News found. “We believe in being anti-racist because a rejection of racism alone is insufficient,” the company states, doubling down on its social justice agenda.



The company has also aligned with progressive priorities when it comes to climate change. As of March 2025, Chubb introduced stringent guidelines for oil and gas projects, refusing to underwrite new coal-fired plants or companies deriving over 30% of revenue from coal mining or energy production, Fox News reports.

Meanwhile - chairman and CEO, Evan Greenberg, has repeatedly taken aim at Trump’s America First agenda, writing in 2017 that he was deeply concerned with "brand of nationalism and its impact on our image and leadership in both trade and geopolitics,” Carrier Management reports.

Greenberg has also attacked Trump’s trade policies, echoing globalist talking points common among corporate elites.



“Our approach to bilateral negotiations now seems to reflect a narrow view of our interests while ignoring the interests of trading partners as if somehow it is simply a privilege to trade with the United States,” Greenberg wrote. “It overestimates our power and underestimates the value of trade agreements for the country.”



Chubb’s commitment to progressive ideology runs deeper than Greenberg’s opposition to Trump, with the company's Executive Vice President, Joseph Wayland, boasting about how, “Diversity, equity and inclusion are the foundation of our Chubb culture.” in an interview with LEADERS Magazine in 2021.



“Chubb Insurance is fully committed to radical woke ideology. CEO Evan Greenberg openly opposes protections for women’s spaces, undermines democratic laws, embraces DEI, and supports groups exposing children to dangerous transgender activism,” said Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers’ Research, in a statement to Fox News.



“On climate, Chubb weaponizes insurance to harm America’s energy sector, slashing support for coal and natural gas to pursue leftist climate goals," Hild added. "Woke corporations like Chubb are going to extremes, and everyday Americans are footing the bill."



Consumers’ Research has launched WokeChubb.com and a national ad campaign to expose Chubb’s progressive agenda, with mobile billboards outside Chubb’s offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

