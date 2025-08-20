Woman Arrested, Charged After Threatening To Kill Trump

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A woman who threatened to kill President Donald Trump has been arrested and charged, federal prosecutors announced on Aug. 18.

U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 18, 2025. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

“I literally told FBI in five states today that I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS,” Jones wrote on Facebook on Aug. 6, in a post reviewed by The Epoch Times.

Jones, who said on Facebook she recently moved to New York, was charged with violating laws prohibiting threatening the president and issuing requests for ransom.

An affidavit supporting the charges, obtained by The Epoch Times, cited other posts from Jones on Facebook, including an Aug. 14 post in which she urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist.”

Jones told Secret Service agents during an interview on Aug. 15 that she would kill Trump if she had the opportunity, according to court filings.

She also stated she wanted to “avenge” all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she attributed to Trump and his administration, the affidavit said.

The pandemic started in 2020. Trump was in office until early 2021, returning for a second term in January this year, after the pandemic had ended.

“The White House is thankful for our brave men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line every single day to protect the life of President Trump,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle told The Epoch Times in an email.

Jones was interviewed during a protest against the Trump administration outside the White House on Aug. 16. She told NewsNation that she opposed Trump’s deployment of National Guard personnel to deter crime in the nation’s capital and that “this regime has to go, the whole administration.”

Secret Service personnel later approached Jones, according to court documents. She admitted to threatening Trump and being the user of the account that issued threats, officials said. They arrested her.

Jones did not have an attorney listed on the court docket.

“Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said in a statement. “We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated law enforcement partners, especially the Secret Service Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., for their tireless commitment to protecting our leaders and our nation.”

FBI official Matt McCool added that “protecting the President of the United States is our highest priority, and every potential threat is addressed with the utmost seriousness.” He said that agents “acted swiftly and decisively to neutralize this alleged threat before it could escalate.”