Woman Kills Own Father With Ax After Being "Overwhelmed" On Election Night

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A woman in Seattle has been arrested on first-degree murder charges, allegedly killing her own father with an ice ax after becoming “overwhelmed” on the night of the US election.

The New York Post reports that 33-year-old Corey Burke, who “appeared to be having a mental health crisis,” is accused of murdering Timothy Burke, 67 last Tuesday, after the pair got into an argument over turning off the lights.

Seattle woman kills father with ice ax after arguing over keeping lights off on Election Day: court docs https://t.co/zIYgIrMmUj pic.twitter.com/lOUGBaszl6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2024

While there is no mention in arresting documentation of the election result being the trigger for the brutal killing, some have speculated it could have contributed to the woman’s mental unravelling.

BREAKING: A woman in Seattle, WA was arrested on m*rder charges after she allegedly killed her father with an ice pick because she was "overwhelmed" due to the election results.



Do you think the MSM and the Democrats bear any responsibility after endlessly fearmongering about a… pic.twitter.com/7cgYDrBGRF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

King County prosecutors documents obtained by the Post state that police found the father’s body with wounds to his head and torso, including 2-inch lacerations to his rib cage and a puncture wound near the base of his skull.

Burke was witnessed covered in blood by police and allegedly broke windows in the house.

Police found a silver-and-blue ice climbing pickaxe covered in blood, according to the documents.

The report notes that Burke wanted to turn off the lights in the house, but her father didn’t want them shut off.

“The defendant told Detectives that she knew that she could not convince him to keep the lights off, so she went upstairs retrieved an ice axe and tripped her father, strangled him with the axe and her hands and then bit him and hit him several times in the head and side with the blunt and sharp ends of the ice axe,” a case summary by the prosecutor’s office notes.

The report states that Burke confessed to using the ax to kill her father, and admitted to biting him while also choking him.

“Corey stated … when her father started arguing with her, about the lights being shut off, that she ‘just freaked out,’” according to the documents.

Other disturbing violent incidents potentially linked to the election have also been reported in its wake.

Duluth man kills 2 sons, wife, and ex before killing himself



The suspect's Facebook page contains several recent posts since this summer expressing concern about a possible Donald Trump presidency and fear of "religious zealots."https://t.co/hbRqcpKCut — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) November 11, 2024

As we highlighted earlier, there is a new online trend going around suggesting that women should POISON their husbands and male partners if they voted for Trump.

Many are calling for more scrutiny to be turned on the likes of MSNBC’s Joy Reid as she repeatedly tells leftists to disown family members who support Trump and that they’re fascists for voting for him.

