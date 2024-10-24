print-icon
'Word Salad City': Harris Town Hall In Philly Goes As Bad As You'd Expect

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Kamala Harris' completed another descending spin around her doom loop on Wednesday night: Lagging Trump in battleground states and therefore under pressure to increase her interactions with voters, she participated in a prime-time town hall that only further exposed her as one of the most superficial politicians of our time...with more poll damage sure to follow. 

The town hall was hosted by CNN and took place in Delaware County. Along with Chester, Bucks and Montgomery, it's one of four Philadelphia "collar counties" that have traditionally played an outsize role in determining who wins Pennsylvania's electoral votes. . 

You know things went bad when even the New York Times raked Harris over the coals for being evasive, saying: "Voters asked direct question. Harris gave circular answers." After the event, CNN's Dana Bash said, “What I’m hearing from people who I’ve been talking to … if her goal was to close the deal, they’re not sure she did that." Seasoned Democratic operative David Alexrod called out Harris' signature flaw: “The things that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to Word Salad City."

Harris' worst sequence of the night came when host Anderson Cooper called out her flip-floppy hypocrisy on the issue of border security. Noting that Harris now supports a bill that would allocate $650 million toward a border wall, Cooper said, "Under Donald Trump, you criticized the wall more than 50 times. You called it stupid, useless and a 'medieval vanity project.' Is a border wall stupid?"

Watch Harris' cackling evasion, and note how the audience is silent as she tries to get it to laugh with her...

More crickets for this cackle: 

By this point, even Cooper had to wonder why he was even bothering to ask questions, given Harris' refusal to answer them in any kind of straightforward way: 

Here's a spotlight on Harris' fatal lack of likability: 

Some people found Harris' "answer" to a question about her weaknesses was comically similar to the one given by Michael Scott of The Office

After it was all over, Jake Tapper threw a flag on Harris' tendency to talk about Donald Trump rather than answering the audience's questions, while Dana Bash said her Democratic Party contacts were unimpressed: 

Ahead of the event, CNN said it would feature questions from "undecided and persuadable voters." Many viewers expressed great doubt that this particular questioner -- a female political science professor from ultra-liberal Swarthmore College who's apparently made dozens of contributions to the Democratic PAC ActBlue -- hasn't decided whom she's voting for (I mean, just look at those glasses...) 

Of course, it was only fitting that, true to Harris' form all night, even retired professor Nackenoff's question drew a non-answer: 

