Working Out Is Right Wing, And That's A Good Thing

Authored by Braeden Sorbo via American Greatness,

The media has a new villain: fitness...

According to recent articles, engaging in physical exercise is now linked to right-wing extremism.

The narrative suggests that lifting weights, building discipline, and taking responsibility for your body are somehow dangerous acts. The Guardian claims that getting in shape could turn you into a “right-wing jerk,” while TIME runs pieces on “the white supremacist origins of exercise.” MSNBC warns that during the pandemic, workout trends ended up leading to “extreme” ideologies.

Seriously? Can we just stop with the nonsense?

I’ll tell you the real reason fitness is under attack. It breeds autonomy. And autonomous men are a threat to systems built on dependence and compliance.

Allow me to be controversial: physical strength and mental resilience are connected. According to a 2022 study published in Frontiers in Psychology, individuals who maintain regular physical activity demonstrate significantly higher psychological resilience and lower levels of anxiety and depression. When you commit to training your body, you’re also training your mind. You’re learning delayed gratification. You’re becoming comfortable with discomfort. You’re developing the backbone to say no—to weak ideas, to bad leadership, to mob thinking. In other words, weak people are agreeable, which is exactly what the government wants.

Testosterone plays a central role in this. Individuals with higher levels of testosterone flowing through their bodies are more likely to question authority and even think for themselves. A 2015 review in Biological Psychiatry explained that testosterone influences areas of the brain involved in motivation, emotional regulation, and social behavior, helping men navigate challenges with clarity and confidence.

But wait, there’s more! Another study in PNAS (2019) directly debunked the myth that testosterone reduces empathy, showing no evidence that it impairs cognitive empathy at all. Translation: Higher testosterone doesn’t make you a bad person. It makes you sharper, more focused, and more prepared to lead.

So why the war on fitness? Because fit, strong, disciplined men are harder to control.

They don’t break down from online shaming. They don’t beg bureaucracies for handouts. They know how to fight—metaphorically and literally—and that makes them dangerous to anyone trying to neuter society. As Jordan Peterson once said, “A harmless man is not a good man. A good man is a very, very dangerous man who has it under voluntary control.”

When you’re physically able to defend yourself, you become dangerous—in the best way. The world thrives on intimidation. That’s why so many people—especially young women—go along with destructive ideas like abortion or men in women’s sports. Deep down, they know something’s off. But fear keeps them quiet. Now take a man who’s strong, capable, and confident—traits often earned through training—and you have someone who can’t be bullied into submission. He doesn’t fold under pressure. He doesn’t need the world’s approval because he knows he can stand on his own.

Without the ability to defend yourself, you stop forming your own opinions. You become agreeable out of survival instincts. Weakness breeds obedience. What’s been labeled as toxic is actually essential. Without strength, there is no freedom. And without testosterone, there is no original thought—just borrowed scripts and empty slogans. The stronger the body, the more stable the mind. The more you train your limits, the less likely you are to break under pressure.

Socially, the story is the same. Parenthood and family responsibility—things once considered pillars of adulthood—are now “conservative red flags.” But the data says otherwise. A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that becoming a parent consistently predicts a shift toward more conservative values across different cultures. Why? Because raising a child forces you to care about things that extend beyond yourself.

So yes—men who lift, who lead, who protect—are more likely to value tradition, reject chaos, and push back against cultural decay, and that’s a good thing.

If being physically fit, masculine, and protective lands you on a government watchlist, maybe it’s the government that should be watched. If being strong, loyal, and self-reliant makes you “right-wing,” maybe being right-wing just means you haven’t lost your mind.

The gym isn’t just about vanity and lifting big things. It’s about whether you can defend your home when the need arises. It’s about your son learning to lead, not obey. It’s about your daughter growing up knowing someone strong has her back.

So if working out makes you a right-wing extremist, then we need more gyms.