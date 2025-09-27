This Is The Worst (But Funniest) Book Excerpt You'll Ever Read

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris Is hawking a book desperately attempting to blame everyone and anyone other than herself for her Presidential campaign being monumentally and historically awful.

Given how much of a low IQ individual she is you’d have thought she would’ve gotten someone else to write it for her, but judging by a newly released excerpt it appears she went at it alone armed only with a pen and a whole case of red wine.

In this sneak peak (which is real this time) Kamala describes how she felt when sleepy dementia Joe Biden decided to wear a MAGA hat in front of the media.

New excerpt from Kamala's new book on Biden wearing a MAGA hat during the campaign:



"He took it, [I thought] 'don't put it on.' He put it on. Cameras clicked."



"Within hours, the picture was all over. Joe Biden in a MAGA hat, with the caption, 'Biden endorses Trump over…

“Joe was sharing a joke with some guys in MAGA hats. One of them took his hat off and offered it to Joe… He took it, [I thought] ‘don’t put it on.’ He put it on. Cameras clicked.”

“Within hours, the picture was all over. Joe Biden in a MAGA hat, with the caption, ‘Biden endorses Trump over Harris.’”

She refers to the incident as “the MAGA hat debacle,” and frames it as part of broader frustrations with Biden’s lack of support.

She is blaming every single person on Earth besides herself for her loss. — EddieJ 🇺🇸 (@EddieJ2016) September 24, 2025

Please let the entire book be like this.

Kamala’s book sounds like something a teenage girl would write. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 24, 2025

Of course there will be word salads, but at its core…

So her whole book confirms she felt exactly how we hoped she did ? 🫦 — Damn Yankee 💯 🇺🇲 🦅 (@damnnyankee1776) September 25, 2025

How will she describe the time Biden called all Trump supporters ‘garbage’?

Let’s take a wild stab…

“Don’t slander half of America [I thought] Then he said all Trump supporters were garbage. Within hours the video was all over with the caption ‘Biden calls Trump supporters ‘garbage.’”

Something like that, right.

Dear Diary….. — WV Patriot (@Sciblife) September 24, 2025

It’s the mean girls burn book — let me be clear (@GiveHugs09) September 24, 2025

I’m pretty sure he voted for Trump too 🇺🇸 — MindyT (@AUMindyT) September 24, 2025

Will Biden’s handlers strike back as previously promised?

Another excerpt concerning her refusal to appear on the Joe Rogan podcast was also recently released.

The recurring theme in Kamala’s book is her refusal to take responsibility for anything. Everything is always someone else’s fault, and bungling Rogan was no exception: https://t.co/Sq7gs641GR — Zarathustra (@zarathustra5150) September 25, 2025

It consists of a lot of words to just say ‘I wasn’t intellectually up to it and would’ve looked bad.’

Which is funny, because that’s exactly how Rogan described her at the time.

Joe Rogan ROASTS Kamala Harris: She's Like "A Kid Who Didn't Do Her Homework"



These impressions are too accurate 🔥



Rogan says when Kamala speaks, it's like a fifth grader doing a book report who hasn't read the book.



So when she's asked on the economy, she says something like… pic.twitter.com/uWEmv2j3A2 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 8, 2024

Her team knew it too, and that’s why they demanded editorial control and to limit the exchange to just 45 minutes.

The book is called 107 Days, because that’s how long everyone had to endure her excruciating cackling before Trump won a massive landslide victory.

It’s also the same amount of time that she managed to burn through one and a half billion dollars.

The title of the book is a suggestion that she didn’t have long enough to put together a winning strategy. But given she never even coherently explained one policy, one can only assume it would take her years.

What else do you think will be in her book? Will she finally answer the question ‘how are you different from Joe Biden?’

President Trump has saved taxpayers tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, by ending Secret Service protection for harris as she promotes the book.

Harris has managed to become even more unpopular since her massive loss with her net favorability rating dropping from -5 points in October 2024 to its current -13 points on a nationwide scale.

* * *

