"Worst Go First": Baltimore ICE Agents Arrest "MS-13 Terrorists" In Suburban Neighborhoods

Maryland's radical sanctuary state policies under Governor Wes Moore and the Democratic Party in Annapolis have unleashed public safety threats for law-abiding taxpayers in several counties.

Real America's Voice reporter Ben Bergquam joined ICE agents from the Baltimore branch on a ride-along as they targeted "MS-13 terrorists in suburban neighborhoods."

"Embedded with Baltimore ICE Field Office Director, Matthew Elliston and his team along with the Baltimore FBI office, Special Agent in Charge, Bill DelBagno, and the ATF," Bergquam wrote on X.

"Listen to what Matt says about sanctuary jurisdictions, and the crazy news we get after we picked up one of the MS-13 criminal illegals! These guys are all being aided and coached by leftist, activist groups and putting every one of your neighborhoods in danger."

Gov. Moore and the far-left lawmakers in Annapolis have prioritized time and taxpayer monies on comforting illegal aliens in the state rather than properly addressing the public safety threat of "MS-13 terrorists" roaming city streets and urban neighborhoods. Marylanders are disgusted with local Democrats in the state as sanctuary policies have backfired.

In addition to the public safety disaster, Gov. Moore is leading the state into a fiscal crisis. The state's credit outlook is "negative" amid repeated calls by Democrats to raise taxes, which will only increase the exodus of the tax base, thus placing the state on a dangerous death spiral—similar to Illinois—in the next decade.

Let's not also forget Democrats in the state have mismanaged the power grid with disastrous green policies that have sparked a power crisis. Taxpayers are now furious this winter that their power bills spiked uncountably.

The little hope that Marylanders have in ending this failed progressive nightmare comes from Trump's deportation initiative, carried out by ICE and other federal agencies, to restore national security.

Meanwhile, a Republican sheriff of Frederick County told Newsweek last month that Gov. Moore and leftist politicians are making it their "obligation" to protect illegal alien communities.

Marylanders did not vote for radical leftist politicians to flood the state with "MS-13 terrorists" and illegal aliens. Democrats are still not reading the room in the era of Trump, doubling down on illegal aliens and wokeism.

If Maryland gets a credit downgrade under Moore's tenure - then good luck trying to make a bid for president in 2028.