"Worst Of The Worst": Top MS-13 Leader Arrested In Virginia In Joint Operation

US law enforcement arrested one of the top three MS-13 gang leaders in the country after a Trump-backed operation in Virginia that resulted in the arrest of more than 340 criminals in the past month alone, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced.

"Early this morning, one of the top leaders of MS-13 was apprehended. He was the leader for the East Coast, one of the top three in the entire country, right here in Virginia ... He is an illegal alien from El Salvador — and he will NOT be living in our country much longer," said Bondi.

"They executed a clean, safe operation and the bad guys in custody. And thanks to the FBI, we got one of the worst of the worst of the MS-13 off the streets this morning. Virginia and the country is a lot safer today," Bondi told Fox News following the arrest.

FBI Director Kash Patel said of the operation, "This is what happens when you let good cops be cops," after the arrest of the 24-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador during a raid near Dale City, Prince William County on Thursday morning.

While few details about the operation have been released, it involved the FBI, ICE, ATF, the VA state police, and Prince William County PD.

Authorities have yet to release the suspect's name, but said he is one of the top three leaders of MS-13 operating in the US.

"Great job by Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Tom HOMAN, and Kristi N, on the capture of MS13 leader - A big deal!" President Trump wrote on social media.

Of note, the FBI has arrested three individuals on its top 10 list in the past two months alone.