Would The Left Finally Explain The Inexplicable?

Authored by Victor Davis Hanson via American Greatness,

Somewhere between 10 and 12 million illegal aliens were invited into the United States by the Biden administration.

As far as logistics go, Biden could not flee Afghanistan without getting 13 Marines killed and abandoning to the terrorist Taliban $50 billion in munitions, a billion-dollar embassy, and a $300 million retrofitted huge airbase.

But Biden and his handlers proved far more logistically capable when their target was fellow Americans.

After all, they somehow managed to stop the congressionally approved continuance of the border wall, to subvert federal immigration law, to emasculate the border patrol, and to ensure that millions of people around the world could simply walk into the U.S. illegally, unaudited and with impunity.

But why did Biden or his puppeteers do something so anarchic, so injurious to their fellow Americans?

Why cost the nation hundreds of billions of dollars in massive new entitlements?

Why swamp the social services of our own poor citizens?

Why turn loose half a million criminal aliens and gang members to prey on our own weak and defenseless?

Was the idea to alter the demography in one fell swoop? To grow the dependent class, thereby expanding government?

Was it pure spite born of hatred of half the country?

Was it to ensure future constituencies, given that the Democratic agenda no longer appeals to most Americans?

Was it a globalist gambit to demonstrate borders are anachronistic?

Was it to fast-track new voters under the laxity of post-2020 early- and mail-in voting protocols?

Those who perpetrated the greatest ruse in American presidential history by staging the Biden presidency will never tell us what their ultimate agenda was.

They knowingly fixed the 2020 primaries to ensure a non-compos-Biden would be nominated. Under the cover of the COVID lockdowns, they kept him in his basement while operatives radically altered the voting laws in the key swing states.

For the next four years, they put their waxen effigy in a hermetically sealed cocoon—one of avoidance of the press, three-day workweeks, and four-hour workdays.

Yet Biden could still not read huge-font, teleprompted scripts. He could not finish a simple call for unity without snarling, screaming, and damning his opposition as “semi-fascists,” “ultra-MAGA,” and “garbage.”

Was the point to salvage the Democratic Party for one last hurrah before the Squad, and the Sanders socialists inevitably took over and destroyed it?

Was that the idea behind clearing the primary field and anointing a decrepit “good ol’ Joe Biden from Scranton” veneer?

Or was it more sinister still in the sense that a debilitated Biden facade was a godsend for the left? Did his pseudo-centrist cover ensure that his handlers—the Obama crowd, the DEI chauvinists, and the Sanders socialists—could enact from the shadows the most radical agenda since 1933?

Will anyone ever tell us why they endangered and nearly ruined the country with a zombie president?

Why did the left break every prior pretense of legality and of fair play in trying to wreck an entire legal system just to destroy Donald Trump?

Why did the so-called stewards of jurisprudence coordinate four local, state, and federal prosecutions to cook up 93 indictments—the vast majority of them ridiculous contortions that will never be charged against any other American?

What was behind the disastrous effort to de-ballot Trump in most of the blue states? To “save” democracy by destroying it?

Why did they twice impeach a president and then try him as a private citizen?

Why did SWAT teams swarm an ex-president’s home to carry off over 10,000 documents in order to find 102 classified files?

Why did the FBI bring their own pre-prepared classification labels? Why scatter photo files on the floor?

Had Trump destroyed subpoenaed evidence like Hillary Clinton’s emails?

Had Trump stored the files, Biden-style, at four different locations?

Had Trump earlier just flunked rather than aced the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, would special counsel Jack Smith—as did Robert Hur in the Biden file case—have dropped all the charges against Trump on the grounds he was “an elderly man with a poor memory?”

So, what was behind the four years of trying to blow up and discredit our legal and law enforcement system just to destroy Trump?

Was their goad his accent, his bombast, or his tan that so drove the elite left into insanity?

Were they convinced they could never beat him in another election?

Did they hate him because, in his first term, he had secured the border, grown the economy, and had no wars abroad?

Or was it an unstoppable fixation, a destructive addiction?

In sum, the more he mocked them, the more they sought to destroy him—and all the more they ensured he would be president again.