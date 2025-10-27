Wrecking Ball Politics: Swalwell Calls for Destructive Pledge from Democratic Presidential Candidates

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., did the impossible last week: he reached a new low in American politics.

Previously, Swalwell mocked a female senator after she complained about being threatened by leftists.

However, even on the Swalwell scale, it is hard to measure the depths of a member who calls for potential presidents to pledge to demolish the Trump ballroom as a litmus test for office.

Consider that for a second.

According to Swalwell, Democrats will only consider politicians who promise to destroy a $300 million building to appease the lowest common denominator of their party.

Swalwell went on X to declare:

“Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE.”

That is Eric Swalwell’s measure of a president: the willingness to destroy hundreds of millions of dollars in construction in an anti-Trump fit.

One can object to the unilateral decision to tear down the East Wing, but Trump likely has the authority to do so.

Past presidents have ordered substantial alterations to the building. What is also clear is that the White House has long needed a ballroom. Trump is right that it is embarrassing to have guests at state dinners sit outside in a tent, since we are among the few major countries without such a space.

Even the Washington Post has come out in favor of the ballroom and said that future presidents will value the addition. However, Swalwell wants the next president to commit to destroying it as a political statement.

The rhetoric continued to ratchet up over the ballroom last week. It is clear that Swalwell was not getting through, as people piled onto social media to denounce the move. He then came up with something that no sane person would demand.

What is interesting is that he is right about one thing. Such a pledge would be useful for voters. Anyone taking the Swalwell pledge would instantly disqualify themselves from the office in the minds of most Americans.

While it certainly worked to get Swalwell back in the news, it was for all the wrong reasons. While Miley Cyrus may have ridden a wrecking ball to fame, Swalwell is unlikely to ride the wave of rage to relevancy in American politics.