XY Marks The Spot: Second Olympic Boxer Who Failed Gender Test Beats Woman To Tears

On Thursday we reported that one of two boxers banned from competing by the International Boxing Association (IBA), Algerian Imaine Khelif, brutalized a female opponent at the 2024 Olympics in Paris - hitting her so hard that she quit the match just 46 seconds in after taking two massive shots to the head.

Now, the second boxer banned by the IBA, Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting, easily dispatched with another female boxer - Uzbek Sitora Turdibekova, similarly reducing her to tears.

It is outrageous to allow women with XX chromosomes to be beaten by athletes with XY chromosomes at #Paris2024. This is a way of humiliating women. It is an unfair type of doping. Where has the idea of fair play gone? - Lin Yu-Ting

Sitora Turdibekova didn't stand a chance. Look at Lin Yu-Ting's reach, he could have punched her from across the ring. She gave it her best shot, and we all know that discounting the two men in that boxing ring (including the ref) Turdibekova was the only female winner standing.

Turdibekova appears to wipe away tears as she walks from the ring

Yu-Ting was disqualified from last year's World Championships, and had a medal stripped after failing a gender test.

"Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women," International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev said at the time, Outkick reports. "According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition."

This dude just beat up a woman and was declared a winner. Men are allowed to punch women in the face at the Olympics.

The IBA also directly criticized the IOC, saying "The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety," however the IOC position is that Khelif, and Chinese transgender athlete Lin Tu-ting of Taipei, "are women according to their passports," who had qualified under the rules of elligibility.

From the IBA:

IBA Secretary General and CEO explained that testing was conducted upon the request of the Technical Delegate and Medical Jury of the Championships. The results became available in seven days and the IBA Secretary General and CEO, acting on behalf of IBA, notified the athletes immediately about their disqualification, giving them twenty-one days to appeal the decision to CAS. Mr. Yerolimpos confirmed that similar testing was conducted by a different independent laboratory with the same athletes at the previous edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey in 2022. However, the results were received only upon conclusion of the event, hence the athletes were not disqualified back then.

The IOC, meanwhile, defended its decision to allow both IBA-disqualified boxers to compete, suggesting they've met all the requirements.

