Yale Dean Emails Everyone Anti-Trump Essay: "I Know You Share My Concern"

Authored by Ibrahim Garza via The College Fix,

A Yale University dean emailed the entire Divinity School a copy of his MSNBC essay criticizing President Donald Trump, according to an email recently obtained by The College Fix.

But the email is just the latest example of bias against conservatives, according to a concerned student.

“Trump’s USAID cuts are anti-Christian at the core,” Dean Gregory Sterling wrote in an opinion piece for MSNBC.

The article criticized President Trump for downsizing the United States Agency for International Development, saying it went against the teachings of Christianity.

Dean Sterling (pictured above) shared the essay with the Divinity School.

“Greetings. I am writing today to share a new commentary piece I have published at MSNBC,” the email stated. “The article represents my effort to call attention to the anti-Christian nature of efforts by our government to eliminate or drastically reduce humanitarian work domestically and abroad, and to reach the broad public with the message that Christianity is more than the picture they are probably forming from politics and media.”

The message ended with Sterling stating:

“I know that you share my concern.”

Despite multiple requests for comment, neither Dean Sterling nor Yale Divinity School have responded.

Sterling’s biography shares how under his leadership, the divinity school “tripled the number of faculty from underrepresented groups and doubled the number of staff and students from diverse backgrounds.”

A Yale Divinity School student, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of backlash, said “taxpayers would be upset knowing that left-wing propaganda is being pushed…by administrators at so-called elite schools.”

“I wanted to believe that these schools still had immense value, but their value lies not in their curriculum nor in the administration, only in the extracurricular events you get to attend with alumni and successful people in their field,” the student, a conservative Catholic, told The Fix. “The name ‘Yale’ carries with it a lot of prestige, and I hope that there are changes made in the free exchange of ideas to actually honor that perception.”

The student stated that this email confirmed concerns that Yale is biased against conservatives – however this experience has “strengthened” the student’s support for the Trump administration and its direct action against elite universities.

“When Dean Sterling shared his article on MSNBC, it confirmed to me that Yale Divinity School isn’t a politically neutral institution and talking openly about being a conservative isn’t an option, unless you want to get ostracized by your peers,” the student said. “It’s deeply disappointing as a student and has strengthened my support for the Trump Administration cutting federal funding for Ivy League institutions.”

Data supports the student’s view that the university leans left.

For example, 97 percent of faculty donations in the 2024 election went to Democratic candidates, according to the Buckley Institute, a conservative Yale group. In the social sciences and humanities, Democratic professors outnumber Republicans 78 to 1, the Buckley Institute found. The total ratio is 28 to 1, according to the Buckley Institute.

The conservative group also criticized a new “Trust in Higher Education” committee formed by Yale President Maurie McInnis.

The committee seeks to address declining public confidence through “open discourse and self-reflection” however the committee has no Republican representation.

“Yale President Maurie McInnis deserves recognition for trying to address the loss of trust in higher education. At the same time, creating a committee that is 70% Democrat and has zero Republicans is a poor way of doing it,” the Buckley Institute commented in a statement to The Fix.

“American higher education has lost the faith of the public because it is seen as an out-of-touch progressive ideological echo chamber dominated by views that diverge widely from the average American,” Executive Director Lauren Noble told The Fix via an emailed statement.

She said Yale should adopt institutional neutrality and eliminate its “diversity, equity, and inclusion” programs.

“Using the university name to support a uniformly progressive political agenda has given the impression that institutions of higher education have been co-opted for the sake of politics and abandoned their educational mission,” Noble stated.