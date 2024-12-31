The Year Of Lying Dangerously

Authored by Thomas Buckley via The Point,

Farcical falsehoods have underpinned the Biden administration from the beginning, but it all came crashing down in a TV studio in an Atlanta in late June of this year.

The wings melted – Icarus hit the water

The entire point of the existence of everyone around Joe had been to deny, defray, obfuscate, while simultaneously promising him personally that everything was all right.

The staff was Daedalus to his Icarus, building him wings of wax that they knew would be kept airborne by the press…until they weren’t and he plummeted to earth.

For it to remain in power, the Biden administration, since even before his 2021 inauguration, has required that the nation engage in a mass suspension of disbelief.

As the viewer of a sci-fi movie must, in order for the movie to make sense, simply accept that things like warp drive and transporters exist, that suspension of disbelief gives the viewer the ability to follow the plot, to care about the characters – as long as the events and tech in the movie make internal sense, the movie can be watched, tolerated, or even enjoyed.

But relying on the nation to keep up that suspension of disbelief forever was, obviously, doomed from the start. The administration spun more and more lies to keep up the pretense, developing into the political equivalent – both literally and figuratively - of “Battlefield Earth.”

It was akin the “floating world” of Tokugawa Japan, a concept so beautifully summed up by poet Matsuo Bashō in this haiku:

“Year's end, all

corners of this

floating world, swept.”

Of course, before the June debate, Biden’s minions had spun lie after lie after lie. In 2020, he didn’t campaign publicly because of covid, nothing else, and the obvious falsehoods kept on from there.

He claimed Russiagate was real, that Donald Trump called neo-Nazis “very fine people,” he said he knew nothing of Hunter’s “business” dealings, the “vaccines” were fine, as was the crushing of personal liberty, the withdrawal from Afghanistan went off as planned despite the videos showing desperate Afghanis falling from planes, and on and on.

Despite their protestations along the lines of “the sky is not blue,” the Biden team knew there were problems, and that, even while flightless, Joe’s wings were melting before their very eyes.

To create one last possible glimmer of hope – and, concurrently, to give them enough time to dump him - his team scheduled the June debate as a test run of his competence; the Democrats put Biden out there just to see if he would make it.

He didn’t and in came – over the frustrations of the people that drove Joe out – Kamala; it was supposed to be an actual astronaut, someone who had soared higher than nearly anyone else, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, but a bitter Joe (Jill) put the kibosh on that ASAMFP after his resignation tweet.

He was dotty, he was un-electable, but PelosObama forgot he was still the president, and a cranky one at that and he would/could/should/did lash out at being couped aside.

From that point on, it has been a year of lying dangerously for the administration, spinning patently absurd tales that endangered the entire the world.

Madison Square Garden rally = nazis.

Biden is totally backing Harris.

An internal coup did not take place – it was just the appropriate discretion of a dozen or so people doing what they could to help the nation.

Yes, Hunter got pardoned but that was Trump’s fault.

There was no censorship program.

Joe’s sharp as a tack.

No, he didn’t have a tendency to wander away – that’s on you.

Choco rations went up ten grams last year.

What drones?

Politicians have been lying since they were invented, but very few have built their entire time in office around them. Before he was elected president, Biden was a typical DC tax and spend liberal looking for a little sumthin’sumthin’ on the side. He had no core beliefs and went pretty much were the wind and the donors took him (even they wouldn’t take him to the White House, though.)

He campaigned on normalcy, but instead brought about massive cultural upheaval and the obliteration of public trust all in the service of wildly woke ideas and proposals and policies he had never even cared about, let alone supported, before.

Again, the entire administration was built on a series of lies from its beginning.

But the shift to Kamala made continuing that impossible. While she essentially ran a cut-and-paste campaign (word search everything and replace “Biden” with “Harris”) when she did venture further afield – “joy,” um, finally talking to the press – on her own she spawned a new series of lies.

The public saw Harris and thought “well, at least Joe has an excuse – he’s senile.”

The lies got faster, more disposable, less credible, even sillier, even more insulting, and were screeched even louder by the media.

The lying became more desperate, more dangerous and then – poof!

The election is over and the truth the world knew all along is now starting to be admitted.

To make sense of the past four years, Biden supporters had to suspend their disbelief, to put aside honest critical thinking in order to go for the ride – that attachment was one of the reasons why the entrenchment was so deep, so personal. Turning on the lights at last call in a bar reveals the truth, the reality of the evening and saying anything they did not want hear to progressives was like turning on the lights in the middle of a movie. Jarring, infuriating, guaranteed to end the suspension of belief.

Well, that movie is now done, belief no longer needs to be suspended, and the year of lying dangerously is now over.

Good riddance.