A Year Into Trump's 2nd Term: When Does Accountability For The Deep State Begin?

We were told this time would be different. We were told that a second Trump administration would not repeat the mistakes of the first, that hard lessons had been learned, and that the Deep State would finally be confronted rather than tolerated. One year into President Trump’s second term, it is both fair and necessary to ask whether those assurances are being honored—not from hostility but from a sincere desire to see the America First agenda succeed, endure, and become irreversible.

During President Trump’s first term, Congress squandered its moment. The first two years were consumed by infighting, hesitation, and internal paralysis, even with Republican control. Then came the midterms, control was lost, and meaningful legislative progress effectively ended. What followed were impeachment spectacles and relentless political warfare, while entrenched corruption inside the federal government remained untouched. Now, just past the first year of President Trump’s second term, the pattern feels disturbingly familiar. The urgency voters demanded is not being matched by the actions of those entrusted to deliver it.

The question that must be asked plainly is this: when is the Trump administration actually going to root out the Deep State?

Executive Orders are being signed at a rapid pace, but Executive Orders are not reform. They are temporary directives that can be erased with a single signature the moment someone like Gavin Newsom takes office. Without legislation, without prosecutions, and without accountability, nothing is secured. Power is being exercised, but it is not being anchored, and lasting change is never achieved that way.

Kash Patel built his credibility by telling the truth about corruption in Washington. His book and documentary, Government Gangsters, documented in detail how entrenched bureaucrats and intelligence officials worked against President Trump from within the federal government. He even came on my show and spoke openly about this corruption, and he stated repeatedly across multiple platforms that the FBI, particularly at its highest levels, was deeply compromised and required fundamental reform. He did not argue that the Bureau should be abandoned, but that it could not be trusted without aggressive leadership, restructuring, and accountability for the Deep State operatives within the bureau. He warned that the Deep State would never reform itself and would have to be confronted directly. He also told Glenn Beck that the head of the FBI possessed Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. These were not casual remarks. They were core assertions made publicly and repeatedly.

Now Kash Patel is the head of the FBI, and the public posture has shifted dramatically. The same institution he once described as captured is now treated as credible and restrained. The Epstein client list, once discussed as a known reality, is now dismissed as conspiracy, even as new Epstein-related documents continue to be released to the public over the protest of the Trump administration. Each document release raises more questions, not fewer, and every delay from federal law enforcement deepens public distrust rather than restoring confidence. A reversal this significant demands explanation. Trust is not rebuilt through silence, and credibility is not preserved by pretending prior statements were never made.

These questions extend far beyond the FBI and land squarely on the Department of Justice, where accountability appears to collapse the moment it threatens entrenched power. The removal of Ed Martin from his role inside the DOJ is not just a minor personnel decision; it appears to be a clear signal that real investigations into weaponization and lawfare are not being tolerated. Ed Martin was positioned to expose how the Biden Department of Justice targeted Americans, abused prosecutorial authority, and used federal power as a political weapon. According to Emerald Robinson, whose reporting has repeatedly exposed corruption others refuse to confront, Martin was removed from his position by the same people who refer to parents as terrorists: “Vance Day, senior counsel for Todd Blanche, refers to parents targeted by Biden DOJ as ‘terrorists’ in recent meeting with one parent asking for accountability. Blanche’s office also removed Ed Martin from his role at the DOJ.” That disclosure alone should alarm every American paying attention.

Parents who were targeted and persecuted by the Biden Department of Justice are now being labeled terrorists by senior DOJ leadership, while the man tasked with investigating that persecution is sidelined. Whether this is described as a firing or a demotion is irrelevant, because the outcome is the same. Another one of the good guys has been removed from doing the work voters were promised would finally drain the swamp. This is not an isolated incident or a misunderstanding but a pattern that repeats with disturbing consistency. Every time someone begins making real progress against the Deep State, authority is stripped, investigations are stalled, and momentum is deliberately crushed before accountability can be delivered.

So the questions must be asked:

Where are the arrests?

Where are the prosecutions?

Why has Attorney General Pam Bondi not brought cases against members of the January 6 Committee despite documented misconduct and destroyed records?

Why has the Department of Justice taken no action against Anthony Fauci even after Sen. Rand Paul issued criminal referrals?

Why is the DOJ actively fighting to shut down Brook Jackson’s case against Pfizer instead of allowing it to proceed and standing with a whistleblower who exposed documented fraud?

Why do Epstein-related documents continue to surface while no meaningful accountability follows?

What happened to transparency, and what happened to equal justice under the law?

Congress bears equal responsibility for this failure. DOGE exposed widespread corruption, fraud, and waste throughout the federal government, yet Republican spending bills continue to fund the very programs DOGE identified. If fraud has been uncovered, there is no justification for continuing to finance it. Where is the legislation to codify President Trump’s Executive Orders so they cannot be casually undone by the next administration? Where is the structural reform that fixes what is broken instead of managing its decay?

It increasingly appears that Republican leadership is content to run out the clock while President Trump absorbs the political risk. That approach is not strategic. It is reckless. We are less than one year away from the midterms, and the possibility of losing congressional control is very real. If that happens before reforms are locked into law, the opportunity may be lost entirely.

So what is the agenda for this year? What are we fighting to accomplish while the window is still open? America First cannot remain a slogan. It must become law, policy, and precedent. And by America, I mean Americans first, not institutions, not bureaucracies, and not federal agencies that operate without consequence.

The stakes are higher than many are willing to acknowledge. A future Democrat administration, particularly one led by Gavin Newsom, would inherit not only an unrestrained administrative state but a vastly expanded and centralized federal system increasingly powered by artificial intelligence. The Trump administration is already integrating AI throughout government. Without moral clarity, legal restraint, and decentralization, that power will inevitably be turned against the people it claims to serve.

This is not an attack on President Trump. It is a call to fulfill the mandate voters gave him. The American people did not vote for symbolism. We voted for accountability. We voted for justice. We voted for a government that serves the people rather than ruling over them.

Time is running out. If decisive action is not taken this year, there is a real chance it never will be. If that happens, no one should be surprised when everything collapses the moment power changes hands. Truth demands courage, and courage demands action.

The question is no longer whether the Deep State exists, but whether those in power are willing to confront it while they still can.

