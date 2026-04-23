Yet Another Dead NASA Scientist: Nuclear Propulsion Expert Was Found Charred Inside Crashed Tesla

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The case of yet another top NASA nuclear engineer turning up dead in a fiery crash has hit the headlines, adding to the dark and mysterious pattern of experts tied to advanced propulsion and space secrets apparently being targeted.

Joshua LeBlanc, 29, a team lead on NASA’s most cutting-edge nuclear thermal propulsion projects, was found charred beyond recognition inside his burned Tesla after vanishing from his Huntsville, Alabama home. His family immediately feared abduction. He left his phone and wallet behind—an act they called completely uncharacteristic.

Tesla Sentry Mode data later showed the vehicle sat motionless at Huntsville International Airport for four hours the morning of July 22, 2025. The car was discovered that afternoon after colliding with a guardrail, slamming into trees, and erupting in flames. Authorities confirmed his identity days later through forensic examination.

A NASA nuclear scientist was found deceased in his Tesla after colliding with a guardrail, leaving his body so burned that he was completely unrecognizable, according to a new report from Fox News.



29-year-old Joshua LeBlanc, who worked on nuclear propulsion projects, died in a… https://t.co/C793en0aeU pic.twitter.com/8YIhgG7fE3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2026

LeBlanc had worked at NASA for over five years, first as team lead for the Space Nuclear Propulsion (SNP) Instrumentation and Control Maturation project, then leading NASA’s Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operation (DRACO)—a nuclear thermal propulsion engine designed to slash travel times to Mars and beyond.

His family told local outlets the trip west was never part of his plans for the day, and he had been in regular contact right up until he vanished. “They feared he had been abducted,” reports confirmed.

NASA nuclear engineer found dead in burned Tesla after vanishing from his Alabama home last year https://t.co/gmqYCtfcvS pic.twitter.com/cQxPNevggj — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2026

This case fits squarely into the disturbing wave of deaths and disappearances among scientists working on nuclear, propulsion, and space technologies—now totaling at least thirteen cases since 2022. LeBlanc’s death comes as President Trump has repeatedly signaled his intent to rip open the government’s UFO files.

The Huntsville airport connection is particularly intriguing. LeBlanc’s Tesla lingered there for hours before the fatal crash—just miles from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, a hub for exactly the kind of classified nuclear propulsion work he led.

As we highlighted yesterday, NASA payload specialist James “Tony” Moffatt and his entire family, also from Huntsville, Alabama, were killed last week in a plane crash.

This mirrors patterns highlighted in our earlier reporting on the scientist death mystery now explicitly linked to NASA.

The FBI has now confirmed it is spearheading a probe with the Departments of Energy and Defense into potential connections among the missing and deceased scientists. Trump himself addressed the issue last week: “I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half. I just left a meeting on that subject.”

Independent researcher Jesse Michaels has laid out the broader pattern in stark terms just days before LeBlanc’s case resurfaced publicly. In his April 21 episode, Michaels documented how scientists at the frontier of fusion, exotic propulsion, advanced metallurgy, and space surveillance are being silenced.

He highlighted the February 2026 disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Neil McCasland—former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB, the alleged repository of Roswell materials—who vanished from his Albuquerque home eight days after Trump ordered the Pentagon to begin releasing UFO files. McCasland left his phone, glasses, and smartwatch behind. Despite massive searches, no trace.

Michaels connected this to the June 2025 disappearance of NASA material scientist Monica Reza, co-inventor of a breakthrough nickel-based superalloy for next-gen rocket engines developed under the very lab McCasland once oversaw. She vanished mid-hike, 30 feet behind her group.

He also detailed the December 2025 assassination of MIT fusion physicist Nuno Loureiro—shot in his own doorway—and the February 2026 murder of Caltech astronomer Carl Grillmair, who was working on the powerful Vera Rubin Observatory capable of spotting anomalous objects in Earth orbit.

Clearly these aren’t random tragedies. The expertise clusters around technologies that could upend energy cartels and expose long-hidden propulsion breakthroughs—exactly the kind of work LeBlanc was advancing at NASA.

The pattern is no longer deniable. While authorities insist there is “no evidence” of coordination, the sheer concentration of losses in these hyper-specific fields—nuclear propulsion, plasma physics, advanced materials—defies coincidence. Tesla’s own data in LeBlanc’s case raises further questions about remote access possibilities in modern vehicles, a capability long acknowledged in intelligence circles.

President Trump’s America First push for transparency on UAPs and government records is clearly rattling cages. These experts held the keys to technologies that could secure American dominance in space and energy independence. Their sudden, suspicious exits just as disclosure momentum builds scream for full, public investigation—not another quiet federal handwave.

Many believe that Trump’s commitment to releasing the files is the only path forward to protect innovation, expose the gatekeepers, and reclaim technological sovereignty for a free republic. Anything less leaves the best minds in America vulnerable to the very forces working against national strength.

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