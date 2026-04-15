Yet Another Historic Church Torched In Canada

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Another historic church lies in ashes after a major fire tore through Saint-Romain, Quebec, last night. The building, whose construction began in 1893, is the latest casualty in a relentless campaign against Canada’s Christian institutions that has seen arsons more than double since 2021.

A historic church, originally built in 1893 and standing for over a century, was destroyed by flames Monday evening in Saint-Romain, between Beauce and Estrie in the province of Quebec. pic.twitter.com/uyq0K1cjx2 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 14, 2026

The post, which included video of the blaze, has ignited widespread outrage across X, with people quick to assume who the likely culprits are.

Another church set on fire last night, this time in Saint-Romain, Quebec.



Invaders are attacking our women, children and every fabric of our societies.



All while politicians give them preferential treatment and put laws in place to protect them from even simple criticism. pic.twitter.com/zaFxKZNz2p — Tommy Robinson ?? (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 14, 2026

Another Church Fire tonight in Saint-Romain, Quebec ??



Construction of this church began in 1893.



According to CBC News' 2024 investigation (covering May 2021 to Dec 2023), at least 33 Canadian churches burned to the ground.



24 confirmed arsons, only 2 were accidental, rest… pic.twitter.com/sQOBXAIXUg — Lozzy B ??? (@TruthFairy131) April 14, 2026

That CBC News investigation documented the surge in detail. A subsequent Macdonald-Laurier Institute report confirmed arson attacks on religious institutions more than doubled from pre-2021 baselines, with fewer than 4% of cases resulting in charges—leaving over 96% unsolved.

Western nations are watching the same erosion. In the UK, churches face more than 10 crimes every single day.

Prime Minister Kier Starmer’s selective outrage—furious over a mosque incident yet silent as churches literally burn to the ground has added to the outrage.

The same thing is happening all over Europe.

Politicians on both sides of the Atlantic rush to condemn “hate” when it suits their narrative, yet the destruction of Christian landmarks draws shrugs or excuses despite most cases remaining unsolved.

Mass immigration continues unchecked, with critics muzzled by speech laws while churches, the backbone of Western communities, are erased.

Responses on X captured the frustration. One user noted: “Churches are burning around the world And yet they keep telling us there’s nothing to see. Funny how the arsonists are never caught.” Another warned: “This is what muslims do as they conquer new areas. They destroy the religions sites of the conquered people. This has always been their way.”

Historic buildings that stood for over a century or more are torched while authorities prioritize everything except protecting the heritage that built their nations.

Canada—and the broader West—cannot afford more “coincidences.” Without border security, law enforcement that actually prosecutes, and leaders who value their own civilization over imported grievances, the fires will keep coming.

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