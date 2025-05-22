Yet More Proof CNN Fake Tapper Is Total Hypocrite...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Jake ‘the fake’ Tapper wants you to know that the conservative media was right about Joe Biden’s brain turning to pudding, and he was wrong not to report on it, all because he’s now selling a book about it.

And just when you thought he couldn’t come across as any more of a hypocritical grifter, he has actually managed it.

In an interview with Katie Couric, Tapper went off on Hunter Biden, calling him “sleazy and unethical,” while noting that he was basically running things in the Biden camp.

🚨NEW: Jake Tapper GOES SCORCHED EARTH on Hunter Biden🚨



TAPPER: "I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions."



COURIC: "Tell me how you really feel."



TAPPER: "Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife… pic.twitter.com/MF6d02j5t1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 20, 2025

“Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack,” Tapper clamoured.

Then why did he tell us all he was just a troubled man who made mistakes for 5 years? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 20, 2025

It’s strange because all of that happened quite a long time ago, certainly longer ago than 2023 when Tapper got on TV and defended Hunter Biden as “the smartest man Joe knows.”

Maze Moore has the receipts:

It's amazing how easy it is to be honest when you're trying to sell a book instead of trying to get your preferred candidate elected. pic.twitter.com/TvHffE19XP — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 20, 2025

Tapper also refused to report on Hunter a Biden’s… er… activities in 2020, proclaiming the New York Post’s reporting on the now infamous laptop “too disgusting” to cover and “wildly unhinged.”

“The right wing is going crazy!” Tapper declared.

2020: Tapper calls the growing allegations against Hunter as a result of the NYP reporting on the laptop "too disgusting" to repeat on-air and "wildly unhinged."



“The right wing is going crazy!" pic.twitter.com/kenWGiwxfk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 21, 2025

This really is a new level of prickery as far as leftist media hacks go.

Again, only after it matters, Tapper tells the truth.



Jake Tapper is trash. https://t.co/JLLCjXQNvj pic.twitter.com/j07L8izDNv — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) May 21, 2025

For five years he called anyone who said these things a ‘right wing conspiracy theorist’, while realising all of it was true and formulating a book about it for pure profit.

Calling Jake Tapper a whore is a terrible insult to whores because there are some things whores won't do for money. https://t.co/Yln32aLRPp — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 21, 2025

Of course, had Biden or Kamala Harris somehow remained in the White House, none of this would be happening now. It would be business as usual.

Pretty sure Katy Perry would make a better journalist than @jaketapper https://t.co/DUhNfxg7Rd — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 21, 2025

Sorry, @jaketapper – you are as slexzy and horrible as Hunter Biden… you ARE the Hunter Biden of the MSM… just WOW… https://t.co/0IKfkumf9b — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 21, 2025

Tapper better hope he sells a lot of these books to simpletons because he has just ended his ‘journalistic’ career all by himself.

He says it now but wouldn't and didn't when it was going on and everyone knew about it.



Thanks Jake … — WTMaurer (@Arizona_Husker) May 20, 2025

SO BRAVE AFTER THE FACT!! — Highbrow Haze (@HighbrowHaze) May 20, 2025

Within a year he’ll be doing a podcast no one watches from his front room just like Don Lemon and Joy Reid.

Not worth mentioning any of this, which was all well known, on air during the 2020 campaign though, was it @jaketapper ? — Oh Hi Mark (@ColoradosMark) May 20, 2025

Unbelievable. The pivot toward the truth now that he wants to sell some books is pretty gross — MSM is trash (@janagriz) May 20, 2025

Even Chris Cuomo has more integrity than Tapper.

COVERUP: Chris Cuomo says Jake Tapper’s Original Sin is itself a cover-up, not of Biden’s decline, but of the media’s real offense: they knew he was slipping, downplayed it, and pushed the narrative anyway because they hated Trump. pic.twitter.com/WpoUzk9lsP — @amuse (@amuse) May 21, 2025

