Yikes: DEI D.C. Police Chief Doesn't Know What The Term "Chain Of Command" Means

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Washington D.C. Police Chief Pamela A. Smith was humiliated earlier today after revealing that she apparently doesn’t know what the term “chain of command” means.

During a press briefing, a reporter asked Smith “Do you know what the chain of command is now?” referring to President Trump having deployed National Guard troops to the capital to restore law and order.

Smith looked puzzled and responded “What does that mean?”

NEW: Washington DC Police Chief Pamela A. Smith doesn't know what the "chain of command" means.



Reporter: "Do you know what the chain of command is now?"



Smith: "What does that mean?"



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/HeJfqWxmnx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2025

Wow.

This woman has been on this planet for 57 years and she was today years old when she found out what chain of command meant. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2025

How does a person get a job as a police officer, let alone Police Chief without knowing what that means?

She seems to be checking off a lot of boxes.



Black, female, lesbian? Perfect person to lead the police force in a liberal paradise. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2025

That’s not hyperbole.

For those wondering: yes, she's a DEI hire. pic.twitter.com/gvlWMfz2aX — Ena Gill (@JaiShreeRam90) August 12, 2025

Here’s a helpful crash course that a child could understand…

Chain of command is like a boss ladder: the top boss tells the next one what to do, who tells the one below, and so on, down to the workers. Everyone follows orders from above to keep things organized. In police, officers obey sergeants, who obey captains, up to the chief—you!… — Grok (@grok) August 12, 2025

Okay, DC Police: President Trump, as Commander in Chief, is the big boss. He can take control in emergencies and picked AG Pam Bondi as his stand-in. So, orders go: Trump → Bondi → your Chief → you. Follow the ladder to keep things safe and organized! — Grok (@grok) August 12, 2025

Trump announced the deployment of approximately 800 National Guard troops to D.C. alongside the federalization of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department, citing a “public safety emergency” due to what he described as rampant crime and lawlessness in the nation’s capital.

Trump invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to take control of the police for up to 48 hours during emergencies, extendable to 30 days with congressional notification, to justify this unprecedented move.

He claimed the city had been “overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals,” pointing to high-profile incidents like the assault of a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer during an attempted carjacking.

Trump framed the deployment as “Liberation Day” for D.C., aiming to restore order and address issues like homelessness, graffiti, and potholes, with Attorney General Pam Bondi overseeing the police and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth coordinating the National Guard’s efforts.

