"You Are The Epitome Of White Privilege": Chaos Ensues After Hunter Biden Crashes Contempt Hearing, Then Flees When MTG Speaks

Hunter Biden received quite the earful after a surprise appearance at his Contempt of Congress hearing for defying a subpoena last month.

Hunter Biden just walked in our Oversight hearing to hold him in contempt.



Hunter can’t follow the law!



Showing up after he’s broken the law by violating his subpoena is not following the law, Hunter must follow the law!!



All Hunter has done is break the law. pic.twitter.com/HTvr7vvUaS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 10, 2024

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) tore into the First Son, asking "who bribed Hunter Biden to be here?"

"You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming in to the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here," she said, adding "I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail."

🚨 NANCY MACE: I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now and go straight to jail pic.twitter.com/WfSsdPgylM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024

The Oversight and Judiciary Committees are moving to hold Hunter Biden in contempt after he skipped out on a closed-door deposition last month, where he would have faced serious questions over his business dealings in connection to their impeachment inquiry into his father, President Biden.

Instead, Hunter held an impromptu hearing on Capitol Hill, where he said he would only testify in a public setting, and suggesting (with maximum goalpost moving) that his father "was not financially involved in my business." (As opposed to involved in other ways, which is of course as opposed to the original 'not at all' claim Biden gave on the 2020 campaign trail).

Hilariously, Hunter fled the room when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) began to speak:

Hunter Biden traffics women for sex but ran away when I was recognized to speak to him.



The only women Hunter Biden likes to deal with are the women he hires for sex, flies across the country, films and photos his disgusting porn with, and post his nasty videos on porn sites.… pic.twitter.com/ps9C5u1fv3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 10, 2024

He was also asked by a hilarious reporter what type of crack he prefers:

A reporter asked Hunter the burning question on everyone's mind...



REPORTER: " What kind of crack do you normally smoke Mr. Biden?" pic.twitter.com/zYXsCwQFSQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2024

More questions followed:

REPORTER: "Why did you put your dad on speakerphone if he had nothing to do with your business!? You put him on speaker multiple times to talk to your business partners!"



HUNTER BIDEN: *keeps walking* pic.twitter.com/TYFGXFhO3y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

Aside from the Wednesday clown show, on Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer noted that the "vast majority" of Hunter Biden's artwork was purchased by wealthy Democratic party donors.

"The vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors, one of whom was appointed by President Biden to a prestigious commission after she purchased Hunter Biden’s art for tens of thousands of dollars shortly after Joe Biden’s inauguration. The White House has a lot of explaining to do about misleading the American people," said comer in a press release.

Hunter Biden’s friend and financial benefactor Kevin Morris purchased $875,000 worth of his art in January 2023, Bergès told lawmakers. Bergès said Morris only paid a 40% commission on the $875,000 purchase, a deal Hunter Biden and Morris knew the financial implications of. Berges said he had never conducted a deal like it before. He admitted that Hunter Biden’s name influenced the prices of his art. -Daily Caller

Morris has been identified as the third party donor who paid off approximately $2 million in Hunter's backtaxes in early 2020.