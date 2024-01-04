"You Asked A Stupid Question": Vivek Destroys WaPo Reporter Who Demanded Woke Purity Test

Vivek Ramaswamy took no shit from a Washington Post reporter this week, whose demand for a 'woke' fealty test was completely dismantled by the 2024 GOP candidate.

"You didn't say you condemn white supremacy," the reporter snarks.

To which Ramaswamy replied: "I'm not gonna recite some catechism for you," adding "I'm not pledging allegience to your new religion of modern wokeism, which actually fits the test. I'm not gonna bend the knee to your religion."

"But do I condemn vicious racial discrimination? Yes I do," he added. "Am I gonna play your silly game of 'gotcha'? No I'm not. And frankly this is why people have lost trust."

Ramaswamy then told her that he knew she was going to go 'print the headline' tomorrow: 'Ramaswamy refuses to condemn white supremacy,' because you asked a stupid question. The reality is, I condemn vicious racial discrimination in this country. But the kind of vicious and systematic discrimination we see today, is discrimination on the base of race in a very different direction. You wanna know what the best way is to end discrimination is on the basis of race? Stop discriminating on the basis of race."

"You people have been responsible for dividing this country to a breaking point, creating a projection of national division," he continued. "And you with your catechism that you try to get politicians to whatever fake headline you're gonna print on the basis of this conversation tomorrow, that's what's dividing this country to a breaking point. Shame on you."

Watch: