"You Better Do It": Trump Destroys Maine Governor For Defying Transgender EO

President Donald Trump sparred with Main Gov. Janet Mills (D) on Friday during a National Governors Association meeting at the White House, after Trump told Mills he would withhold federal funding from the state over the state's refusal to comply with an executive order barring male transgender athletes from women's sports.

During his speech, Trump asked Mills whether she would follow the order, to which Mills replied "I’m complying with state and federal law."

Trump shot back, "We are the federal law. You better do it because you’re not going to get federal funding - and by the way your population, even though it's somewhat liberal - I did very well there, your population doesn't want men playing in women's sports."

To which Mills replied "See you in court."

"Good, I'll see you in court," Trump replied, adding "I look forward to it. That should be a real easy one."

Watch:

🔥 President Trump calls Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) out to her face over her refusal to comply with the executive order keeping men out of women's sports:



"You better do it — because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't." pic.twitter.com/uMUZsy1j6t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025

On Thursday, Trump announced that Maine wouldn't receive federal funding unless they comply with the executive order.

"Anyone here from Maine?" Trump asked a crowd. "They are still saying they want men to play in women’s sports and I cannot believe that they are doing that…so we’re not gonna give them any federal funding until they clean that up."

🚨 President Trump announces Maine will not receive federal funding until they comply with the executive order keeping men out of women's sports pic.twitter.com/OZqBHyW1QB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025

The executive order, signed Feb. 5 as part of the administration's agenda to protect women's sports, pulls funds from "educational programs" that fail to adhere to the ban.

In a Friday statement, Mills said "the State of Maine will not be intimidated by the president’s threats."

"If the president attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of federal funding, my administration and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides."