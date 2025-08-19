print-icon
"You Don't Have A Constitutional Right To A Talk Show"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Talk show shit sandwich Jimmy Kimmel is upset that Americans on the right are not speaking out in favour of Stephen Colbert’s freedom of speech.

“[It’s disappointing] we don’t see more people on the right stepping up and saying, ‘Hey, this is no good.’ Silencing comedians, commentators, whatever you want to call people,” Kimmel whined.

He continued, “I have to say, if Joe Biden had used his muscle to get Sean Hannity kicked off the air, you may be surprised to learn that I would not support that.”

“I would, in fact, support Sean Hannity in that situation, because I thought one of the founding principles of this country was free speech, Kimmel blathered, adding “But people don’t seem to care about protecting it unless you agree with them.”

There’s so much to unpack here.

Firstly, Trump didn’t “use his muscle” to kick Colbert off the air.

Next, a TV network cancelling a show that is costing them $40 million a year isn’t “silencing” the host. It’s just basic economic survival.

Using Sean Hannity, Fox News’ ratings cash cow as a comparison is just idiotic.

Kimmel clearly doesn’t understand what free speech in relation to the First Amendment even is.

Kimmel was also not very supportive when Tucker Carlson was cancelled by Fox News. In fact he was gleeful.

So, he’s a hypocrite as well as a moron and a propagandist.

This description is also laughable.

And why on Earth would anyone who Colbert and Kimmel all been relentlessly attacking and even inciting violence against suddenly choose to speak up for them?

Now book your one way flight to Italy Jim and don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.

As we were saying...

*  *  *

