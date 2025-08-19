"You Don't Have A Constitutional Right To A Talk Show"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Talk show shit sandwich Jimmy Kimmel is upset that Americans on the right are not speaking out in favour of Stephen Colbert’s freedom of speech.

“[It’s disappointing] we don’t see more people on the right stepping up and saying, ‘Hey, this is no good.’ Silencing comedians, commentators, whatever you want to call people,” Kimmel whined.

He continued, “I have to say, if Joe Biden had used his muscle to get Sean Hannity kicked off the air, you may be surprised to learn that I would not support that.”

Jimmy Kimmel on CBS canceling Stephen Colbert and #TheLateShow:



"[It's disappointing] we don't see more people on the right stepping up and saying, 'Hey, this is no good.' Silencing comedians, commentators, whatever you want to call people… I have to say, if Joe Biden had used… pic.twitter.com/VggVTv06NM — Variety (@Variety) August 18, 2025

“I would, in fact, support Sean Hannity in that situation, because I thought one of the founding principles of this country was free speech, Kimmel blathered, adding “But people don’t seem to care about protecting it unless you agree with them.”

There’s so much to unpack here.

Firstly, Trump didn’t “use his muscle” to kick Colbert off the air.

Colbert polarized his entire platform to be nothing but a Trump or republican hate machine. He purposely shed half his prospective audience. He was costing the company millions in losses because of it. What the hell did you think was going to happen? But all the sudden it’s… — Logical Zeb (@LogicalZeb) August 18, 2025

What ‘silenced’ Colbert is the fact that he and his show stopped being funny and people stopped watching.



Nothing more. — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) August 18, 2025

Kimmel not having Republicans on his show has de-platformed half of the country. Maybe he is being forced to favor leftists to atone for his sins. pic.twitter.com/HKD9xiNTaV — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) August 18, 2025

Next, a TV network cancelling a show that is costing them $40 million a year isn’t “silencing” the host. It’s just basic economic survival.

Colbert's show was losing $40 million a year. It stayed on as long as it did *because* he favored the left.



If anything, this sort of reaction just reveals how entitled they feel to control the airwaves.



And calling on conservatives who they constantly bash to save Colbert's… — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 18, 2025

But he hasn’t been silenced. They just cancelled his show because it was losing $40 million a year. He can always do a podcast. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) August 18, 2025

Ok, I’m on the “right”, but canceling this moron Colbert has nothing to do with “silencing comedians”!



This clown is losing $50 million a year. That’s why he’s being canceled/silenced.



It’s basic economics — SilverFoxLife (@SilverFoxLife) August 18, 2025

Using Sean Hannity, Fox News’ ratings cash cow as a comparison is just idiotic.

Sean Hannity is most certainly not losing his employer $40 million every year, Jimbo. https://t.co/1pymmeVeoM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 18, 2025

I'm gonna take a wild stab and guess that Hannity doesn't lose $40 million a year for his network. That probably has a lot to do with having (I'm guessing here) 10% to 20% of the 200 people Colbert has on his payroll. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 18, 2025

Kimmel clearly doesn’t understand what free speech in relation to the First Amendment even is.

CBS canceled Colbert because his show is losing millions. He isn’t being canceled by the federal government.



His free speech isn’t being silenced. You don’t have a constitutional right to a late night show.



Lastly, you are asking for help from the people you openly hate. https://t.co/cYf7211pm5 — Evan (@EvanRVice) August 18, 2025

Kimmel was also not very supportive when Tucker Carlson was cancelled by Fox News. In fact he was gleeful.

Yeah, I don't believe him.https://t.co/19v9xe7icA — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) August 18, 2025

So, he’s a hypocrite as well as a moron and a propagandist.

This description is also laughable.

“Comedians”

Bahahahaha 🤣🤣🤡🤡 — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) August 18, 2025

And why on Earth would anyone who Colbert and Kimmel all been relentlessly attacking and even inciting violence against suddenly choose to speak up for them?

Why would anyone on the right step up to defend Colbert? He makes a living from denigrating anyone who doesn't agree with his political opinions.

He's being fired because the network loses money on his little hobby. It's as simple as that. — Wayne Reardon (@WayneReardon) August 18, 2025

Now book your one way flight to Italy Jim and don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.

As we were saying...

* * *

