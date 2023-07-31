The Indoctrination Of America's Boys Is Not Working...

Major media outlets, including The Washington Post and numerous left-slanted ones, have published articles to persuade the public that the up-and-coming generation holds more socially and politically progressive attitudes. However, a new respected federal survey of American youth shows otherwise.

The Hill cites a new survey from Monitoring the Future that shows an explosion of high school seniors that identify as male and say they're "conservative" or "very conservative." Data from the survey extends back more than a half-century to the mid-1970s. The eruption happened during President Trump's first term. Meanwhile, male respondents who identified as "liberals" plunged to 13%.

As for female seniors during Trump's first term, there was a surge in ones who identified as "liberals" while identifying as a "conservative' was unchanged.

Although this is just one study, outlets such as WaPo and Axios reference other studies indicating a leftward shift among America's youth.

Even with progressives implanting their agendas in public schools, such as 'woke' math, this study shows that perhaps the indoctrination of the young generation into aligning with the Democratic party might be faltering.

Can this be attributed to Trump?