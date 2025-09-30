"You Pissed Off The Wrong Daddy!": Father Of Murder Victim Unloads On Dems' Soft-On-Crime Policies

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

In emotionally fraught testimony Monday, Steve Federico, father of a young woman who was brutally murdered by a black career criminal in South Carolina, pleaded with Democrats to stop protecting dangerous criminals with soft-on-crime policies.

The House Judiciary Committee held a field hearing in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, to “examine violent crime in Charlotte, North Carolina and the surrounding areas looking at repeat offenders and lenient pretrial release policies and decisions among others.”

The man’s daughter, Logan Federico, 22, was fatally shot in the chest by Alexander Dickey, 30, during a home invasion on May 3, 2025. She had been visiting friends at a rented property in Columbia, South Carolina at the time of the execution-style murder.

“When I tell you this story, think about your kids,” her father said, his voice trembling with raw emotion.

“Think about your child coming home from a night out with their friends, laying down, going to sleep, feeling somebody come in the room and wake them and drag her out of bed, naked, forced on her knees, with her hands over her head! Begging for her life, begging for her hero, her father—ME!—that couldn’t be there,” Federico testified.

“She was five foot three, she weighed 115 pounds … BANG! … dead, gone!” he cried. “Why? Because Alexander Devante Dickey, who was arrested 39 G-d damn times—25 felonies!—was on the street. How about that?!”

Addressing the committee members, Federico asked, “how good are we doing for out families? How good are you doing for your kids?”

The father added: “He should have been in jail for over a 140 years for all the crimes he’d committed. You know how much time he spent in prison? A little over 600 days in ten years.”

Federico noted that Dickey had been “committing 2.6 crimes a year since he was 16-years-old” but nobody had figured out that he couldn’t be rehabilitated.

“Well, you’d have to put him in prison to see if he could be rehabilitated,” he pointed out.

Federico said his daughter had just decided she wanted to be a teacher “two weeks before she was executed.”

The grieving father noted that he has not heard from South Carolina’s Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Solicitor, Byron Gipson, a Democrat who was elected to the position in 2018.

“Not one word,” Federico fumed. “Four months, no communication!”

Gipson, with his 21 years as a defense attorney, quickly earned the reputation as a soft-on crime prosecutor after taking office in January 2019.

According to the National Police Association, Gipson has gained critics and detractors “among people who tend to think dangerous and violent criminals should be kept separated from docile and law-abiding citizens. Irrespective of his relatively short prosecutorial resume—and that’s being generous to the point of absurdity—Gipson has said and done things as Solicitor that warrant criticism and derision.”

Federico said Gipson’s “biggest concern” was how he’d made the prosecutor look during his Fox News interview with former House member Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).

“How pathetic is that?” he thundered. “She was literally executed while on her knees! Begging for her life!”

He added indignantly, “her name is Logan Federico!—not Irena!”

Earlier in the hearing, Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.) had confused Federico’s daughter with 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed on August 22, 2025, while riding Charlotte’s LYNX Blue Line light rail by another black repeat offender. That suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., also has a long history of prior convictions. He was charged with first-degree murder and also faces federal charges.

Federico demanded stronger protections against these dangerous repeat offenders, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice for the victims of violent crime.

“You will not forget her! I promise you. You will be sick and tired of my face and my voice until this gets fixed. I will fight until my last breath for my daughter,” he promised.

Addressing the committee again, he added, “you need to fight for the rest of our children, the rest of the innocents, and stop protecting the people that keep taking them from us!”

“Please! You have the power. We put you in power to do what you have to do. We’re asking you, we’re begging you all, to stop this!” Federico said, adding that was no good reason why someone who had committed 25 felonies would be walking the streets.

“What you all did, you woke up a beast and you pissed off the wrong daddy!” he declared.