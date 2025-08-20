You Won't Believe What They're Calling "Nazi Propaganda" Now...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The US Department of Labor and the National Guard have just released motivational ads drawing on American patriotism, so cue disturbed America-hating leftists calling it all fascist.

The USDL ad is vintage ‘your country needs you’ type ad featuring a young blue collar worker.

Here it is:

We need YOU to help unleash the Golden Age of America.

https://t.co/IuqkysM2kp pic.twitter.com/iBDsyFcPFk — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) August 16, 2025

But, hang on, white man + patriotic lingo = Nazi.

This is nazi propaganda https://t.co/P6IELa6iwH — Organizermemes (@OrganizerMemes) August 16, 2025

Of course it is.

You may as well start posting in German. It'll feel more authentic ,,🙄 — ✙Woke AF Fella🇺🇸🇺🇦✙ (@PewPewPotatoe) August 19, 2025

OMG, can you replicate Nazi Germany more? What a disgrace. — jmcw (@jmwiebke) August 19, 2025

This is literally Nazi style propaganda with an English translation. I hope all of you fucks burn in hell. — Peripheral Brainslaughter (@Nealsoad) August 19, 2025

Literally Hitler.

Fuck off w your Nazi propaganda — #RepubsHateWomen (@eventre75) August 19, 2025

A fucking Nazi like the Orange Nazi in the White House. Get goose stepping. — Jazzjam#6 (@kickoutthejam6) August 19, 2025

Holy Nazi propaganda, Batman — Heywood Jay (@heyward12321) August 19, 2025

Any ad featuring a white person is Nazi prop now? — Moneymoves (@Comeonmomletsgo) August 17, 2025

If you’re a lunatic shit-lib, yep.

Why? Because it features a white male? Grow up. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) August 17, 2025

It’s all a coded dog whistle, you see.

No, THIS is Nazi propaganda. THAT is a recruitment poster for the DOL. If you don’t want the job, you’re free to move along. Do you see the difference? At all? Hello? Echo! pic.twitter.com/DV4dXOJLpn — Dan Quixote (@PsyChiGuy) August 17, 2025

These individuals really hate their own country.

Anytime somebody posts something motivational about our country it's Nazism — American Cincinnatus (@OregonBlueDog) August 17, 2025

The National Guard also released this ad that dares to depict America positively.

This mission reflects the D.C. National Guard's dedication to safeguarding the Nation's capital while upholding the trust of the #citizens we serve. @USNationalGuard @USArmy pic.twitter.com/FryTVlI0YF — District of Columbia National Guard (@DCGuard1802) August 17, 2025

And guess what…

National Guard is now posting Nazi style propaganda videos pic.twitter.com/OqOYnLuDQ3 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 18, 2025

Did they even watch it?

Shhhhhh, stop confusing it with facts. — J🌞e (@JerseyJoe74) August 19, 2025

“Everything I don’t approve of is a 1930’s German political party”



Screech more, Commies. — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) August 18, 2025

Nazis sure look different these days.

All those black Nazis 😅🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/cXDqDdMPSw — Dee Dee Weeks (@DeeDeeWeeks) August 18, 2025

So many black and brown nazis — stargazer ✨ (@bronzeagrindset) August 18, 2025

But, it’s the military, and Nazis were the military too… or something.

“Nazism is when the military does stuff” — Ben (@AmericanaFan1) August 18, 2025

This ‘everything is a nazi’ argument isn’t going to land them on the ‘right side of history’.

This isn’t the winning argument. — WW (@the_urb) August 18, 2025

Keep going.

You guys are really trying hard to erase all meaning behind the word Nazi… — Boomer-Tiro (@BoomerTiro) August 18, 2025

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again even though it doesn’t work.

Chill out with that logic dude, thats a Nazi thing. — mcpeppers (@mcpeppers) August 19, 2025

