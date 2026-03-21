You Won't Believe What The UK Green Party Wants To Teach Children...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Radical leftists want a new Department of Migration to push open borders propaganda in schools and fast-track voting rights, free housing and citizenship for illegals.

A leaked Green Party dossier has blown the lid off plans to brainwash British schoolchildren into believing they have a ‘moral duty’ to embrace endless immigration.

The document, hidden behind a password-locked policy archive normally only accessible to party members, calls for a new Department of Migration to work hand in glove with education chiefs. Its stated goal is to “disseminate knowledge” about immigrants directly into classrooms.

🚨 A LEAKED Green Party dossier reveals radical plans to teach children they have a 'MORAL OBLIGATION' to accept immigrants pic.twitter.com/Vzjt0qG89R — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) March 19, 2026

Children would be taught they have a “moral obligation” to accept immigrants under these radical plans.

The exact wording from the leaked dossier states the new department would educate pupils on “the situations from which those seeking asylum and resettling refugees are fleeing, and the need for and moral obligation of asylum and humanitarian protection.”

It goes further, declaring the party “seeks not only to provide asylum to those forced from their homes but to work towards a world in which no one has to flee their home.”

Additional proposals include free legal advice and support to illegal immigrants to “regularise their status without penalty for being undocumented,” granting settled status to those who have been in the UK for at least five years — complete with welfare benefits, voting rights and a pathway to citizenship — and opening borders wider for those from countries with “seriously disturbing public order” or claiming persecution under equality laws.

In short, the Greens want to hand illegals free housing, votes and passports while telling British kids it’s their moral duty to cheer it on.

They also want to be SOFTER on terrorist suspects.

🚨NEW: The Green Party wants to weaken the police's ability to tackle terrorism by cutting the maximum detention period for terror suspects from 14 days to 4.



We now live in a country where appealing to jihadis is a sizable vote winner.https://t.co/soJD5lrqUZ — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) March 19, 2026

This all comes at a time when the UK is already buckling under the weight of mass migration, with migrants set to swallow 40% of new homes by 2030.

This fits a disturbing pattern. The same political class has already turned schools into surveillance hubs, urging them to snitch on “anti-Muslim hostility.”

Counter-terror police run ads warning teens that sharing funny content could be terrorism, and a government video game literally teaches kids they’re terrorists for questioning mass migration.

A recent caller perfectly encapsulated how most British people feel about the invasion overwhelming their country.

Yet instead of listening, the elites double down on indoctrination.

Meanwhile, a surging new force offers the exact opposite vision. Restore Britain has vowed to deport millions of migrants and outlaw incompatible cultural and religious practices.

As the party’s campaigns director Charlie Downes put it, “We are going to deport all illegal and burdensome migrants. If that means millions go, so be it.” He added, “We are going to outlaw incompatible cultural and religious practices. If that means those who refuse to integrate no longer feel welcome, so be it.” And on the most serious crimes: “We are going to execute pedophiles, rapists, and murderers if that is what the British people want.”

The contrast could not be starker. One side wants to flood Britain with more arrivals and guilt-trip the next generation into accepting it. The other side wants to put British people first, restore order and end the madness.

The leaked Green plans are nothing short of open-border radicalisation aimed at the young, pushed from behind closed doors. They reveal a party completely detached from the housing crisis, the grooming scandals, the cultural erosion and the public’s breaking point.

They’re also the party with a leader who believes women can have penises.

Britain doesn’t need more propaganda in classrooms. It needs leaders willing to secure the borders, protect the native population and put the country first.

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