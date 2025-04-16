You Won't Believe Who The Climate Change Nut Jobs Are Targeting Now...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Ecomentalists have a new “villain” in their sights, and he could be sitting in your house right now.

They’ve come after your children, your cars, and your holidays, now they want to lecture you about how awful for the environment your pet dog is.

Yes, really. The animals that provide humans with the most unwavering love and loyalty there is. Can’t be having that now, can we.

Dogs have “extensive and multifarious” environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found. https://t.co/J2JXsybuSN — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 15, 2025

Turgid leftist outlet MotherJones writes “Dogs have “extensive and multifarious” environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found.”

That’s already clutching at straws. Dogs only ‘disturb wildlife’ and ‘pollute waterways’ if their owners let them.

And dogs release carbon emissions. Wow, massive revelation. So does practically everything alive.

You want everything to die?

It continues, “An Australian review of existing studies has argued that ‘the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognised.”

Ugh, what? Still no actual details.

“The review, published in the journal Pacific Conservation Biology, highlighted the impacts of the world’s ‘commonest large carnivore’ in killing and disturbing native wildlife, particularly shore birds,” it further states.

Again, that only happens if irresponsible owners allow it.

It continues, “In Australia, attacks by unrestrained dogs on little penguins in Tasmania may contribute to colony collapse, modelling suggests, while a study of animals taken to the Australia Zoo wildlife hospital found that mortality was highest after dog attacks.”

It also suggests that bobcats and deer are “less active” when dogs are around.

Ok, done with this.

You’re not getting our dogs because some penguins in Tasmania got attacked once and bobcats don’t get on with them.

Go and sponge up all life’s joys on your own somewhere else.

Now do Democrats — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 15, 2025

Please run with “Dogs are bad” all the way to the next election. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 15, 2025

The Mother Jones readership prefers the smell of cat piss and kitty litter.



Plus they don’t want to offend their Hamas readers by praising dogs as pets. — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) April 15, 2025

Counterpoint: A single dog offers more worth to this world than everyone who works for Mother Jones, combined. — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) April 15, 2025

Telling people that owning dogs is bad for the environment is a new low for authoritarian management of trying to be "holier than thou" and dictate what one should or should not do in their personal lives. Then liberals wonder why more people are turning conservative. — 1SlyGhost🇺🇸 (@1SlyGhost) April 15, 2025

Just don’t own a dog, and hold your breath when you see one. — Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) April 15, 2025

Let me guess, your solution is more childless cat ladies? — NotVoltaire (@not_voltaire) April 15, 2025

Never trust a person who doesn’t like dogs. — Subtard Zee 🇺🇸 (@bronze_age_zee) April 15, 2025

LMAOOOO broooo this is peak cat lady journalism energy.



Mother Jones really published “Your golden retriever is basically an oil spill with paws” and hit publish like it was the Pentagon Papers. — Talon (@Raz0r_Ramon) April 15, 2025

You all just hate life just admit finally. — Baaron (@Killuminati2202) April 15, 2025

Yes, we can’t have them. They bring us endless joy and love, leftists hate that. — Holly 🇺🇸🐊 (@CrossingUNStyle) April 15, 2025

