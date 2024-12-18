Young Americans Start Laughing At Kamala As She Spews Word Salad

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

America was reminded once again Tuesday that not only did President Trump literally dodge a bullet, but that the country dodged one too in the form of Kamala Harris.

Speaking at… something or other for students, recent graduates, volunteers and apprentices at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, Harris pulled another word salad out of her arsenal, prompting the young people in the crowd to start laughing at her.

She spewed a load of nonsense and then asked them to remember “the context in which you exist,” before pausing for the laughter, then cackling “Yeah, I did that…Uh huh.”

Audience starts laughing when Harris asks young people to remember "the context in which you exist."



"Yeah, I did that," she replies laughing. "Uh huh." pic.twitter.com/pALyWKnKPJ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 17, 2024

Yes, they’re laughing at her, not with her.

The words ‘dodged’ and ‘bullet’ come immediately to mind. https://t.co/kt88OGF5lz — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 17, 2024

We’ve all met these kind of people.

She’s one of those winking “you and I both know what I mean” people, when we have absolutely no clue what she means. Like the Bret Baier Fox interview when she started to unravel when he asked her what she means. — poetometry (@poetometry) December 17, 2024

It’s truly a mystery on a par with all these rogue drones as to why she lost.

Wow, I can’t imagine why she lost… — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) December 17, 2024

Considering she campaigned with Liz Cheney and skipped Joe Rogan, she really didn’t internalize her mothers lesson, did she? https://t.co/jb6qvDGvzC — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 17, 2024

This is the woman that 75M Americans wanted to send to negotiate with world leaders like Putin and Xi.



Extremely concerning. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 17, 2024

FINALLY...

Young people are realizing it’s okay to laugh at stupid people. https://t.co/fzSMHLQCuC — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) December 17, 2024

Someone boosted the mic and caught this, which wasn’t heard on the original:

Let us pray...

SHORTER: "Dear God in heaven thank you for delivering us from this maniac. Amen" https://t.co/gx1RfyNtDP — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) December 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Democrats are reportedly eyeing a Kamala comeback.

🥴 pic.twitter.com/JpAUrQfUsr — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 18, 2024

Fill yer boots.

2028, say hello to President Vance.

She will make a perfect Governor for California. Just perfect. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) December 17, 2024

* * *

