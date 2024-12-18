print-icon
Young Americans Start Laughing At Kamala As She Spews Word Salad

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

America was reminded once again Tuesday that not only did President Trump literally dodge a bullet, but that the country dodged one too in the form of Kamala Harris.

Speaking at… something or other for students, recent graduates, volunteers and apprentices at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, Harris pulled another word salad out of her arsenal, prompting the young people in the crowd to start laughing at her.

She spewed a load of nonsense and then asked them to remember “the context in which you exist,” before pausing for the laughter, then cackling “Yeah, I did that…Uh huh.”

Yes, they’re laughing at her, not with her.

We’ve all met these kind of people.

It’s truly a mystery on a par with all these rogue drones as to why she lost.

FINALLY...

Someone boosted the mic and caught this, which wasn’t heard on the original:

Let us pray...

Meanwhile, Democrats are reportedly eyeing a Kamala comeback.

Fill yer boots.

2028, say hello to President Vance.

