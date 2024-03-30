"Your Life Is In Danger": Suge Knight Warns Diddy Over 'That Secret Little Room'

Imprisoned rap mogul Suge Knight opined on recent happenings involving hip-hop rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs, whose houses in Miami and Los Angeles were raided last Monday by Homeland Security in connection with a federal investigation into sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

"We believe that there is a disturbing history of sex trafficking," a DHS officer told The NY Post on Thursday, following the raid which resulted in the seizure of hard drives, phones and other evidence.

"We are responding to concrete, detailed, explicit allegations. This is not random. We didn’t choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we’re following up on," the officer continued.

Knight Speaks

In response to the raid, Death Row Records co-founder Marion Hugh Knight Jr., aka "Suge Knight," said during a Friday episode of his "Collect Call" prison podcast (!) that Combs needs to watch his back since he has "secrets" involving a "secret room."

"It’s a bad day for hip-hop…for the culture…Black people, because if one looks bad, we all look bad. That’s definitely not nothing to cheer about," said Knight.

"But I’ll tell you what, Puffy: your life is in danger. Your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. They gonna get you if they can."

While Diddy hasn't been charged with a crime and has vehemently denied breaking the law, Knight - who's serving a 28-year prison sentence for a 2015 hit-and-run incident, recommended that the rap impresario 'surrender' to authorities.

Listen: