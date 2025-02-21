'You're FIRE-d': LA Mayor Karen Bass Boots Fire Chief Over Handling Of Palisades Blaze

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has fired LA Fire Department Chief Kristen Crowley over her handling of the January Palisades fire.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," said Bass in a Friday statement. "We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch."

"Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal," Bass continued. "The heroism of our firefighters — during the Palisades fire and every single day — is without question. Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs."

Of course, the woman in charge of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Janisse Quiñones, wasn't fired for failing to ensure the main reservoir wasn't empty!

According to an investigation by the LA Times, LAFD elected not to assign roughly 1,000 available firefighters to the fire along with dozens of water-carrying engines in advance of the fire.

Fire officials also chose not to order firefighters to remain on duty for a second shift as the winds were building, which would have effectively doubled the personnel on hand. What's more, just five of more than 40 engines were staffed at the time.

According to Bass' office, Ronnie Villanueva - who retired seven months ago as chief deputy of emergency operations after 41 years with the department - will serve as interim chief.

Mayor Bass has walked out for post Crowley firing press conference with the interim fire chief Villanueva and backed by council members Soto Martinez, Price and Council President Harris-Dawson pic.twitter.com/pOE1oKe2t6 — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) February 21, 2025

During an interview with Fox 11, Crowley suggested that Bass had failed her department, telling the network that her agencies were understaffed and underfunded, calling the situation "no longer sustainable."

Bass: "We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch." pic.twitter.com/SBurCciMaj — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 21, 2025

Later that day, Crowley told CNN's Jake Tapper that the fire department lacks enough mechanics to repair broken-down emergency vehicles.