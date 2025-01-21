"YOU'RE FIRED!": Trump Boots 4 High-Profile Biden Appointees Including Mark Milley

President Trump fired four high-profile presidential appointees just after midnight Tuesday, including Gen. Mark Milley, and Biden's top envoy to Iran, Brian Hook (who also served in the role during Trump's first term).

"Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Trump wrote on Truth social just after midnight Tuesday.

"Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon,” Trump said before listing off the four officials in the post that ended with “YOU’RE FIRED!"

Hook was fired from the Wilson Center, Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, while celebrity chef José Andrés was chopped from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Bottoms was axed from the President's Export Council, after she dropped out of the Atlanta mayor's race to work as a senior advisor on Biden's reelection campaign.

Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, has questioned whether Trump can carry out his ambitious deportation plans, and seems to be considering a future in politics himself. The celebrity chef said he submitted his resignation from the post last week and that his term was already up. He elaborated that he was “honored” to work as the co-chair and asked Trump to allow the council to continue its work. -The Hill

"I’m proud of what we accomplished on behalf of the American people…like a historic partnership between the White House and every major sports league to increase access to sports and health programs for kids," Andres posted Tuesday morning on X.

Coast Guard Commandant Fired

Meanwhile, the acting secretary of Homeland Security removed the Coast Guard commandant from her position, according to USNI News.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan salutes the national ensign while embarking U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL-759), April 20, 2024. US Coast Guard Photo

Adm. Linda Fagan, the first female commandant of the Coast Guard who assumed duties on June 1, 2022, was terminated over issues with recruitment, operational concerns, and a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Under my statutory authority as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security I have relieved Admiral Linda L. Fagan of her duties as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her service to our nation," reads an ALCOAST message.

Bye Felicias...