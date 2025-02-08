"You're Fired": Trump Revokes Biden's Security Clearances, Intel Briefings Citing "Poor Memory"

President Trump revoked former President Biden's security clearance and terminated his daily intelligence briefings, stating that, given his "poor memory," there was no reason for Biden to continue receiving classified government information.

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings," Trump wrote on Truth Social late Friday evening.

Trump said the decision was based on the precedent of Biden's 2021 decision to end his access to the secret information. He also pointed to the special counsel report last year: "The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from 'poor memory' and, even in his 'prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information."

Biden in 2021...

JUST IN: President Trump revokes Joe Biden's security clearances, tells Biden, "YOU'RE FIRED!"



Biden revoked Trump's intelligence briefings in 2021, something that was historically provided to former presidents.



During an interview with CBS in 2021, Biden said that Trump… pic.twitter.com/iEzeFj3DYb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2025

Trump concluded the post with: "I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Steven Cheung, the president's communications director, shared Trump's Truth Social post on X and said: "Hit the road Jack and don't you come back no more!"

🎶 Hit the road Jack and don't you come back no more! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/86fQf5naMK — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) February 7, 2025

Trump's team made a smart move given the investigations into various Biden family members—including Hunter Biden, who has been at the center of a probe into influence peddling schemes. Federal investigators have also recently become concerned about the Biden family's close ties to China.

Was Biden China's Manchurian Candidate The Entire Time? https://t.co/NdxEXldOXt — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 21, 2025

Speaking with The Hill last month, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY.) said the pardons "validated" the investigations into Biden family members.

Biden just pardoned his family, not just Hunter. It’s a clear indication that they have a secret to cover up. Bohai (aka BHR) is worth billions. Via beneficial interest Biden family may own up to 27%. Was Biden China’s Manchurian candidate the entire time? pic.twitter.com/5S26KEIbnY — David Asher (@dasher8090) January 20, 2025

Perhaps the actual reason the Trump team revoked Biden's security clearance is over the family's close ties with the Chinese.